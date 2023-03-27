When Patricia Chapman of Cody began volunteering for Make-A-Wish Wyoming some 20 years ago, it was a matter of heart.
“I just always want to be a blessing to people, especially to people with sick children,” she said. “These families ... are going to doctors appointments and not knowing if their child is going to be okay, [and] I guess my heart went out to them.”
Make-A-Wish is an organization that helps grant the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.
“These people just need a lot of love,” Chapman said. “I don’t have a magic wand. I can’t cure it, but hopefully we can make some memories, so the child can remember something other than going to the doctor.”
Chapman has helped 19 wishes come true for Cody children so far.
The wishes have varied, from trips to Disneyland and Disney World to swimming with dolphins in Hawaii to helping a child become a cowboy.
With some of the wishes, Chapman worked to provide items a child wished for, such as a camper, laptop, 3D printer or a bike.
One wish in particular affected her deeply. During the Covid-19 pandemic when no one could meet, she and other volunteers helped put together a muscle car parade for a Cody child suffering from an inoperable brain tumor.
His wish was for a camper, which he received, and then the parade came a week later.
“It was the most wonderful, beautiful thing in the world,” Chapman said.
But, all the wishes Chapman has helped grant are special, she said.
Before moving to Cody 20 years ago, Chapman volunteered with Make-A-Wish for 10 years while living in Virginia. She recalled the very first wish she helped to come true.
An 11-year-old girl wanted to go on a shopping trip. On the way to the mall, Chapman rode in the limo with the little girl and her family.
After she had gotten her nails done and enjoyed a day at the mall, the little girl jumped into her father’s arms. Crying, she said, “Daddy, I don’t ever want to grow up.”
“Man, that was heartbreaking,” Chapman said. “Because we realized that this sick little girl might not grow up, and that was pretty heart-wrenching.”
Despite the anguish that can come with volunteering at Make-A-Wish, Chapman has persevered.
Her favorite part is getting to know the families and figuring out what the child’s wish is.
“What would he or she really, really like? Would they like to just be a princess or have a playhouse or meet somebody special?” Chapman explained.
In helping grant the wishes, Chapman can spend years with a family or child.
“No two wishes are alike,” she said, explaining how sometimes it takes years to fulfill a wish which requires doctor approval and planning it out.
At the beginning of each wish, Chapman reminds herself that the connection with the families will end one day.
“It’s like if you raise a service dog. You prepare yourself in the beginning so that it’s not hard when the puppy has to go,” she said.
With Make-A-Wish, “I would say I’ve met them and loved them and done everything I could for them,” Chapman said. “Some have been harder than others because you just get to know people.”
But, Chapman doesn’t dwell on the impact on her life.
“It is more blessed to give than to receive,” she said. “I get a lot from it just to know that I’ve done something that hopefully enriched someone else’s life.”
The value of Make-A-Wish in a community, Chapman added, is its ability to raise awareness.
“Even though your life might be so busy you think you don’t have time to breathe, there’s somebody next door or down the street really struggling,” she said. “I think it’s good for people to realize that ... [because] it should be about caring for our fellow man.”
Chapman encourages anyone who can to volunteer.
“It’s a wonderful organization and anybody that has time to give to it should,” she said. “It’ll be a blast.”
For more information on the Wyoming chapter of Make-A-Wish, visit wish.org/wyoming/our-chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.