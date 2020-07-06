From 50 years ago, here are some stories that were printed in the Enterprise July 8, 1970.
Mahan wins all-around in field of 212 at ‘Biggest Stampede Yet’
Larry Mahan from Brooks, Ore., winner of the last four Rodeo Cowboys Association all-around cowboy titles, added another ribbon to his collection.
He left the 51st running of the Cody Stampede $978.82 richer and possessor of the local all-around title.
Over 212 cowboys and cowgirls participated with some of the toughest stock procured by the Rodeo Board. A crowd of over 5,000 filled the grounds on Saturday, having to turn away large crowds, reducing to a 2,500 person crowd on Sunday.
Cody ideal training site
Due to the friendly cooperation of the U.S. Forest Service, State Fish and Game Department and National Park Service, Cody was chosen as the ideal headquarters for conservation training for the North American School of Conservation for the eleventh consecutive annual summer. They were to be hosted at the K-Z Ranch. Students from 25 states and two Canadian provinces attended four weekly classes beginning on July 19.
Svilar raps beef policy, McGee, Vietnamese War in Cody rally
State Sen. D.P. Mike Svilar spoke at a rally in Cody, saying Wyoming’s beef industry was being harmed by the Vietnam War and meat imported from Austrailia and New Zealand.
He said that over 600,000 tons of meat were imported every year, one-tenth of all meat consumed in the U.S.
Svilar said this was due to agreements from the countries to support the war and the U.S. would support their stock growing industry, but Australia only gave token support to the conflict.
Bankruptcy was considered, with war expenses exacerbating the stockgrowing community of Wyoming.
Noted artist teaching at Cody Country Art Center
Despite having been an up and coming artist of the West, Donald “Putt” Puttman of Hermosa Beach, Calif., was only just visiting that part of the country this week. He had just arrived in Cody with his family for a month of painting teaching art classes.
His work was shown at the Shoshone National Bank, and had been on display at galleries in La Jolla, Palm Springs, Monterey, Calif., Houston, Texas, the Saddleback Inns at Santa Ana and Phoenix and the Grand Central Galleries in New York.
