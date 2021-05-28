Last winter heavy gusts of wind threatened to blow a huge spruce tree over onto the Cody Country Art League and Cody Visitors Center building. Due to the damage, the tree had to be cut down.
The arborist left about 10 feet for the tree’s subsequent incarnation and in walked Tate Edwards.
Tate, a local, talented chainsaw artist, shared several visions with the Cody Country Art League and ultimately a decision was made, a concept selected and the chainsaw carving began in May.
The Art League Board of Directors invites the community to come and witness the unveiling of the new tree trunk and the beautiful piece of art it has become.
The ribbon cutting and celebratory event is 5 p.m. Wednesday at the art league in downtown.
Please gather on the west side of the historic building and be among the first to see the newest piece of public art in the town of Cody.
