Hawaii and Wyoming, surfers and cowboys.
A nonprofit and the man behind it are trying to connect the two as a way to improve the lives of the people in both places and link them to God.
Zander Chasen, who started the nonprofit Travel for Purpose, is putting on a fundraiser at Big Horn Cinemas on July 1-2 to get people excited about the organization. He plans to facilitate young people traveling back and forth between the two states so they can work in and help communities in both.
“It’s a way to do discipleship and evangelism within the hospitality and tourism industry,” Chasen said.
He founded the organization after recovering from what he said was a dark place when his mother was murdered in Florida in 2016. The next year he was in Maui, Hawaii, and said God spoke to him. Chasen realized the need for forgiveness, even the two convicted of killing his mother. He founded the organization in 2020 to honor her.
“Surfers and Cowboys” tells the true story of a professional bull rider in a slump, who goes to Hawaii to surf with professional surfers and finds a common bond.
“Through divine intervention, this bull rider meets a group of big wave surfers who teach him how to surf to get his mind off of things,” the synopsis for the film reads. “He reconnects with the original feeling he had growing up as to why he began bull riding – to have fun.”
Pre-sale tickets are available online for a discount.
The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. July 1 and at 2 p.m. July 2. The movie producer and director of the nonprofit will be available for a Q&A session after each showing.
For more information, visit Travelforpurpose.org.
