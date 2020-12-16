CIVIL ACTIONS
James Jolovich v. Park County commissioners; Jolovich is disputing the commissioners decision to allow TCT to install a 150-foot tall self-supporting communication tower in his Powell neighbor’s yard, obstructing his views of Heart Mountain. He is alleging the commissioners failed to take into consideration obstruction of his and his neighbor’s views; diminishing property values; failure to limit tower height in that a broadband communications tower only needs to be about 35 feet tall; nuisance and related health dangers through neurological effects to nearby property owners; failed to perform an adequate environmental review; did not consider alternative locations. Jolovich is requesting the court to review the commissioners’ decision and find that the board did not act within Wyoming law, thus granting a remand for a contested case hearing.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. John Bradish; Bradish was sentenced to 6 year supervised probation and $475 in court fees after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol- his fourth offense in 10 years, and interference with a peace officer. He also is assessed a 4-6 year suspended prison sentence. Misdemeanors for breach of peace, battery, criminal trespassing were dismissed with prejudice. Bradish drove a Polaris Razor to a residence he was not supposed to be at while intoxicated in March. While there, he is accused of punching his brother and resisting arrest from officers.
State v. Sian Phillips; In November Phillips tested positive for and admitted to smoking meth while on probation. On Friday Phillips admitted the allegations brought forth in the state’s petition to revoke probation per plea agreement. He was assessed a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. In summer 2019 Phillips pled guilty to possessing meth in the presence of a 9-month-old baby while an unrelated warrant was out for his arrest and was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation, a $1,000 fine and $825 in court fees. Phillips also received a 3-5 year suspended prison sentence.
State v. Vincente Padilla; Padilla’s sentence was modified to unsupervised from supervised. In February he was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and $686 in restitution along with a 1-2 year suspended prison sentence after pleading no contest to stealing $700 worth of firearm equipment from a Powell trailer in April 2019.
State v. Gary Burns; Burns will be put on unsupervised probation for the rest of his sentence. Burns’ plea of guilty was originally deferred for delivery of controlled substance marijuana. He admitted to breaking his probation after being under the influence of meth in September 2019 and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
