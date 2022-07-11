For the last couple of weeks, one visitor to Cody has gone viral on local social media for doing something decidedly old school – door-to-door educational book sales.
Angel Karpatov, quickly known as “The Bookman,” stopped by the Enterprise offices in addition to most other doors in town. He believes in the benefits of his Pre-K-12 educational materials from Nashville, Tenn., company Southwestern Advantage, having sold books to a number of preschools and daycares in town, in addition to many families. Karpatov also enjoys the perks of the job, which has allowed a college student from the eastern European country of Bulgaria an unvarnished, small-town view into the American heartland.
“I’ve always wanted to visit the states,” he said. “For us, it’s like going to the other side of the world and seeing what the movies are all about. Like you watch all the movies and you see what America is like, very interesting culture.”
But Karpatov, who is from the large capitol of Bulgaria, Sofia, wanted to get beyond the big screen, so in 2019 he spent his first summer working for the company in Washington State, starting out in a small town.
“It was pretty challenging, but I learned a lot,” he said. “And I did pretty well my first summer and I was one of the top interns and my best friend was doing it at the same time. He’s the one that got me into the whole thing and we kind of kept on doing it. We did it for a summer in the United Kingdom as well.”
Last summer he got the chance to work on the eastern side of Wyoming, from Ranchester down to Glenrock.
“It’s been a fascinating experience,” he said. “Just getting to talk to people from different towns and gaining different perspectives and learning about business and relationship and it’s quite something.”
He said in Lovell, Powell and now Cody – he started this summer in Columbus, Mont. – he has met some of the friendliest people he has ever had the chance to connect with.
This summer has once again validated his plan to do door-to-door sales as a way to discover other places and fund the trip.
“I knew that the American culture is not only what they see on TV, and I was thinking, what’s the best possible experience that’s as real as you can get?” he said. “And I was thinking, ‘We don’t have door-to-door in Europe.’ So I was like, ‘what will be a good way to get your USA experience, like going door to door. That’ll be fun.”
He said he’s had some tough moments along the way. Some people aren’t happy to see him on their doorstep, although he said in the region so many people that haven’t bought books have still spent time chatting
with him, wanting to know about his travels.
Karpatov said some cultural differences have also been a surprise, such as seeing the door open to reveal someone carrying a gun or with a gun visible in the house – that’s not something you see in Bulgaria – but he’s gotten used to it.
“I feel like I get to connect to the ‘realest’ part,” he said. “Because I literally talk to different people every single day. And they tell me their side of, what is their point of view? What is their experience? And it’s usually people that have lived in different states and they just settled in a little bigger town. And they just tell me all about it. And I love even hearing stories from people that tell me all the different jobs that they do, because I’m still a college student.
“So I’m actually trying to figure out what I want to do with the rest of my life.”
It may not be his job after graduation, but many who met him in Cody would appear to agree he’s pretty good at this door-to-door sales thing.
