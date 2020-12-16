Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Randy Walters, $105; Alex Fernandez, $150; Clyde Swartz, $115; Tate Pehringer, $97; Darrian Treat, $155; Kaiden Lee, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Matthew Bormuth, failure to stop at stop sign, $140; Anne Faultner, driving with suspended license, $370; Josh Smith, breach of peace, $520; David Selby, no auto insurance, $560; David Selby, restricted license, $140; Michael Duff, hunting big game/trophy game/wild bison during closed season, $370; Jerrica Young, possession of controlled substance- plant and speeding, jail 20 days, 20 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $625; Blake Beardall, driving with a restricted license, $140; Dennis Wagner, failure to perform duty upon colliding with vehicle or property, $250; Steven Marksbury, obstructed windshield, $90; Diane Martin, invalid docs, $140; Ashleigh Bachand, possession of controlled substance- plant, jail 30 days, 27 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $670.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jesus Beltran Lizarraga, Rock Springs, $125; Connor Erickson, Buffalo, $103; Daniel Lovick, Thermopolis, $145; Sarah Coghlan, $130; Henry Peden, Thermopolis, $103; Robert Jern, West Burlington, Iowa, $105; Joshua Jones, Largo, Fla., $135; Rafael Castanon, Cloudcroft, N.M., $115; Adam Socky, Lovell, $120; Pamela Canny, Ardmore, Okla., $120; Anthony Wulff, Butler, Pa., $15; Shane Mcanally, Excelsior Springs, Mo., $105; Noel Castaneda, Homestead, Fla., $135; Kollyn Kaiser Cluck, Watford City, N.D., $267; Ty Thompson, Billings, $150; Reagan Frantz, Great Falls, Mont., $120.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Megan Stebner, Greybull, theft of under $1,000, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months supervised probation, $320; Bobby Williams, Johnson City, Tenn., no seat belt, $10; Bobby Williams, Jonesborough, Tenn., no seat belt, $25; Cal O’Neal, Crowheart, failure to drive in a single lane, $90; Jayson Ellis, Casper, no seat belt, $25.
