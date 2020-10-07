Friday, October 9th
Cody
Rocktober in the Wilderness, 5-7:30 p.m., Geysers on the Terrace. Fundraiser for Cody Regional Health Wilderness Medical Team, includes dinner, games and silent auction.
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Saturday, October 10th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.
Cody Newcomers Club monthly meeting, 11 a.m., The Elks Club. Speaker will be Stephen P. O’Donnell of the art of self defense. Guests are welcome.
Yellowstone Quake game, 7:30 p.m., Riley Arena.
Meeteetse
Fall Festival, 3-7 p.m., Lion’s Park. Carnival, chili cook-off, games.
Sunday, October 11th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, October 12th
Cody
WYDOT update with Cody Beers, noon, Cody Club Room.
Powell
Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, October 13th
Cody
Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
