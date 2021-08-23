Local author and former president of World Championship Wrestling Eric Bischoff is contributing to the story of pro wrestling.
The Cody resident recently wrote a new foreword for “Nitro: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner’s WCW.” Written by Guy Evans, it features interviews with more than 120 former Turner Broadcasting System and WCW employees.
“There’s no credibility with 90% of books,” Bischoff said. “I was so impressed with the thoroughness (of the research).”
Bischoff said heis critical of authors who aren’t disciplined in verifying information, something he said Evans did plenty of.
Bischoff also wrote an autobiography of hiw own, “Controversy Creates Cash,” published by World Wrestling Entertainment.
“They are two different perspectives,” he said.
His autobiography is about his life growing up in the rust belt and breaking into the wrestling business, as opposed to this specific period in history.
In terms of WWE ultimately winning the ratings battle, Bischoff is reminded of the adage, history is written by the victors.
That said, he noted, “I have no issues with their edits (to the autobiography). Everyone has their own view of history.”
He considers the “Monday Night Wars” to be the most influential era of wrestling, after the combination of North America’s various wrestling territories under Vince McMahon.
“It was an amazing time,” he said.
While hindsight is 20/20, it was worth mentioning a hypothetical scenario. An excerpt from “Nitro.” For the account executives within ‘Turner Ad Sales’ – the branch of Turner’s empire tasked with selling commercial time on his networks - it became increasingly difficult to rationalize keeping WCW afloat.
It would be unwise, many agreed, to aggressively pitch wrestling to traditional advertisers, at the risk of losing their overall business. The idea of presenting Proctor & Gamble, for example, or General Motors, with the concept of taking out spots on WCW’s shows was uniformly laughed at. The outcome seemed as predictable as a Hulk Hogan match.
Now, with all the hard work and resources put into “Nitro,” why didn’t they hold onto their deep catalog of wrestling content that they’ve created?
“What you have to understand is that this was before streaming, before YouTube,” Bischoff said. “We didn’t have a crystal ball. It didn’t have a lot of value at the time. There was no way to monetize it (outside of DVD sales). It was the best decision to sell all of it. They didn’t want to be involved in the (wrestling) business.”
For more insight into this era of wrestling, check out Bischoff’s podcast “83 Weeks,” which can be found at adfreeshows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.