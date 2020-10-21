Cotton balls. Tissue paper. Toilet paper tubes. It doesn’t take much to create a festive fall decoration.
With an army of little hands, providing something to brighten the day of the people at Cody Regional Health’s Long Term Care Center doesn’t take long either.
Debi Dawe, a preschool provider in Cody, has put together these projects for weeks, working with the Park County Library. Now that school is back in session with Brooke Sieg of the Cody School District to create things to help brighten up the nursing home.
“I heard the seniors were quarantined to their living quarters,” Dawe said. “The only way they get to see their family is if they’re about to die. How horrible would it be, to be in your golden years, rounding third and heading home, and the only person you can talk to is yourself in the mirror?”
Dawe started partnering with Holly Baker, the children’s librarian at the Cody branch of the Park County Library, when the pandemic struck. Once a month, with the help of dozens of children, they would put together a craft for the nursing home, but when school started, the project got derailed.
The Long Term Care Center opened for a short while to offer limited visitation, and with the children largely back in school and low attendance at the library programs, there weren’t as many hands to help build the artwork.
But when another shutdown swept over the nursing home, Dawe saw an opportunity. She reached out to Baker, who immediately jumped on board with the project, and to Sieg. Sieg coordinates the district with childcare providers in the area and knew exactly who to talk to.
“There was such an overwhelming response from preschools and daycares we had to come up with two crafts,” Sieg said. “So many people wanted to help with this. I think that says a lot about the early childhood community and their generosity and their involvement.”
The assembly line kicked into gear shortly after. Baker and the library provided the materials. Sieg and Baker assembled kits for 160 kids. Sculptures of apple trees and window hangings of pumpkins filled up Dawe’s car when she went to deliver them, but even the delivery was without ceremony.
“You don’t get to see anything,” Dawe said. “You get stopped at the front, then someone comes and takes the stuff. They’re in a lockdown. It’s not like kids can even go in and deliver them.”
There is no opportunity to see how the seniors react to the art, nor a chance to have a conversation. It’s a high price to pay for safety, something that Dawe understands.
“We need to remember that masks might be going down and doors might be opening but that’s not true of everything,” Dawe said. “Those poor people, they’re like our history. That’s a lot to lose in that little building over there.”
Dawe’s volunteer efforts have drawn praise from many places, but she doesn’t revel in it, preferring to give credit back to God.
“God just put this in my heart and I don’t want to give glory to anyone but He who deserves it,” she said.
As for how Dawe has been able to keep up her high level of service despite leading a busy life (in addition to working in childcare, she also took tickets at the Cody Nite Rodeo this summer), for her, it’s a calling to her fellow man.
“I think it’s our responsibility,” Dawe said. “You don’t have to make a million bucks or do a million things, you just have to do one.”
For her part, Dawe’s next organizing effort is trying to get parents and children to start their hunt for king-size candy bars in front of the Long Term Care Center, a costume parade for the seniors trapped inside.
“We’re just waiting on a trail for them,” Dawe said. “It’s a Saturday, so hopefully it will be a good turnout.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.