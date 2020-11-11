Aubrey Simon was born Nov. 4, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Sydney and Thomas Simon of Cody.
She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces.
Aubrey joins sibling Brooklyn, 1.
Lorraine Adele Sorrells was born Nov. 5, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Adele Olson and Ethan Sorrells of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Lorraine joins siblings Kyler Patterson, 14, and Layla Marie Sorrells, 1.
Grandparents are Paul and Gypsy Sorrells, Jan Olson, and Jima and Carol Bass.
Remy James Sheffield was born Nov. 6, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Karly and Spencer Sheffield of Cody.
He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
Remy joins siblings Fay, 5, Leah, 3, and Clara, 2.
Grandparents are Tom and Val Tuma, and Tim and Carrie Sheffield.
