Many members of the Class of 2021 were honored with scholarships as the school year came to a close. Students are traveling around the state and around the country to continue their education.
Brylee Allred: Michigan State University STARR Scholarship, 4-H Scholarship, University of Wyoming Trustee Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence, P.E.O. Chapter D Spirit of Cody High School Girl
Sophia Anderson: Chancellor Scholarship, P.E.O International-Karen F. Lippencott Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement, K.T. Roes Memorial given by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody High School National Honor Society Scholarship
Sarah André: Central Wyoming College Ambassador Scholarship, Hathaway
Nevaeh Asay: Northwest College President’s Award, Dorothy Shinn Elementary Education Scholarship, Bill Woods Memorial Scholarship, Cheryl Barrus Memorial Scholarship
Grayce Baustert: George Beadle Scholarship, Housing Award, Arizona State University President’s Award, Park County Republican Women Scholarship, Livingston PTK Scholarship, Old West Lawmen’s Scholarship, P.E.O Chapter AO Karna Moton Woman of Grace Scholarship, Cody CrossFit Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Amalie Beachler: P.E.O Chapter AO Star, Arizona Distinction Award, Dean’s Exemplary Award, Livingston PTK Scholarship, Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” Scholarship, P.E.O Chapter D Lynna Wells Memorial Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Hannah Blasco: Hathaway Honors
Brittan Bower: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Peg Shreve Memorial, Bob Carey Award, PCRW Peg Shreve Memorial Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Medical Staff Scholarship, Pheasants Forever Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Emmy Bower: Hathaway Performance
Megan Boysen: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment
James Brittain: Hathway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, UW Genevieve Edsall Madensen, Wapiti Women’s Club Scholarship, Cheryl Barrus Memorial Scholarship
Torrance Brown: Cody Music Club Scholarship, Bill and JoAnne Price Scholarship, Hathaway, Harriet St. Clair Thorne-Rider Scholarship
Grace Caserta: Hathaway Opportunity
Alyssa Christensen: Cody Regional Health Medical Staff Scholarship, Cody Music Club Scholarship, Utah State University Non-Resident Scholarship, Shelly Simonton Memorial Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Emma Cook: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, Cody UPS Scholarship
Jasper Crofts: Achievement Award, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Sage Crofts: Arizona Distinction Tuition Award, Dorothy Banks Memorial Scholarship, Cody Youth Council Scholarship, Cody Valley Credit Union Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Gabrielle Crum: The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Hayden DeMaranville: Sons of the American Revolution Award, The Humbled Daily Scholarship, Hathaway Performance
Andrew Eissinger: TCT Scholarship, Northwest College Oliver and Goldy Dawson Scholarship, Hathaway Performance
Alexa Etter: New American University Scholar Dean’s Award
Hunter Fernandez: Valedictorian, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence
Trevor Freyder: Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship, Park County Republican Men’s Club Scholarship, Hathaway
Fiona Gallagher: Northern Arizona University Gold Scholarship, Christ Episcopal Church Bargain Box Scholarship
Summer Holeman: University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship, Gear UP Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Cody VFW Scholarship
Megan Horner: Hathaway Performance Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment
Liberty Laing: Brigham Young University Grant, Kay Taggart Booth Scholarship, Cody Music Club Scholarship, Yellowstone Harmony Chorus Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Miles Lange: Hathaway Opportunity, Music Talent Award, Christ Episcopal Church Bargain Box Scholarship
Bailey Liebert: Northwest College Speech and Debate Activity Talent Scholarship, Amy R. Jacobs Communication Award
Neil Markert: Distinguished Cougar Award
Paige Martinez: K.T. Roes Memorial Scholarship given by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Arianna Tashiya Mathuin: Wyoming Student Journalist of the Year
Megan McCann: Hathaway Performance
Kateri McColl: Provost Scholar, Alumni Legacy Scholarship, St. Michael Scholarship, Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship
Nyah Meier: Louisiana State University Non-Resident Excellence Scholarship, The Harold E. and Irene Pearson Scholarship, The Humbled Daily Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Jonas Mickleson: The Piazza Family Wrestling Scholarship
Nathalia Morales: Michigan State University STARR Scholarship, Aquinas R.P. Nelson Scholarship, Aquinas Merit and Athletics Scholarship, Utah State University AIS, W.C. Swanson Family Foundation Scholarship, Grand Canyon University President CAP Scholarship, University of Sioux Falls President’s Academic Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Blue and Gold Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Alexandra Nelson: Trustee Merit Award, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Scholarship, The Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Garrett Nelson: Montana State University-Bozeman, Music Scholarship
Ellie Anna Osborne: Arizona Distinction Scholarship, Distinction Tuition Scholarship, Cody Country Cattlewomen’s Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Cody Phillips: VFW Scholarship
Caleb Pryor: American Legion Spirit of Cody High Boy, COE Memorial Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Medical Staff Scholarship, Eastside Elementary PTK Scholarship, Republican Men’s Club Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence
David Reed: Proud to Host the Best Scholarship, Garland Light and Power/Basin Electric Scholarship
Kinsie Reed: Hathaway Performance
Abigail Reinker: Hathaway, Park County Republican Women Peg Coe Memorial Scholarship, Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” Scholarship
Fiona Ruesch: Non-resident merit scholarship
Allyson Schroeder: Hathaway, Cowboy Commitment, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship
Carter Schutzman: Hathaway Performance, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Park County Commissioners Scholarship, Pheasants Forever Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Logan Schutzman: Hathaway Performance, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Wyoming Auctioneers Scholarship, Pheasants Forever Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Torrie Schutzman: Women’s basketball scholarship, academic scholarship
Elaine Seibert: Hathaway Provisional Opportunity
Grace Shaffer: Athletic scholarship, academic scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Riley Smith: The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Tanner Smith: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship
Solomon Stewart: University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship, Hathaway Honors, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence
Karsten Stone: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Cody United Methodist Church Senior Scholarship
Keaton Stone: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Cody United Methodist Church Senior Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement
Nicolas Talich: Hathaway Opportunity, Cowboy Commitment, Athletic scholarship-football
Andrew Thomas: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Richard Proefrock Scholarship
Theresa Vang-Poor: Cowboy Commitment
Leiawna Varian: Cowboy Commitment, Wapiti Women’s Club Scholarship, Cody Country Outfitters and Guides Scholarship
Nicole Wagler: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, Wapiti Women’s Club Scholarship, P.E.O Chapter AO B.I.L. Scholarship
Reese Ward: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, Cowboy Grant, Wyoming Elks Vocational Scholarship, VFW Scholarship
Benjamin Westerling: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment
Olivia Whelan: Achievement Award Scholarship, Montana State University-Bozeman Blue and Gold Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship
Lily Whitman: Hathaway, Cowboy Commitment, Rocky Mountain School of the Arts Dance Scholarship
Alexandra Wilkins: General Merit Scholarship, Park County Republican Women Scholarship in honor of Hank Coe, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Scholarship, Eastside Elementary PTK Scholarship
