Many members of the Class of 2021 were honored with scholarships as the school year came to a close. Students are traveling around the state and around the country to continue their education.

Brylee Allred: Michigan State University STARR Scholarship, 4-H Scholarship, University of Wyoming Trustee Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence, P.E.O. Chapter D Spirit of Cody High School Girl

Sophia Anderson: Chancellor Scholarship, P.E.O International-Karen F. Lippencott Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement, K.T. Roes Memorial given by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Cody High School National Honor Society Scholarship

Sarah André: Central Wyoming College Ambassador Scholarship, Hathaway

Nevaeh Asay: Northwest College President’s Award, Dorothy Shinn Elementary Education Scholarship, Bill Woods Memorial Scholarship, Cheryl Barrus Memorial Scholarship

Grayce Baustert: George Beadle Scholarship, Housing Award, Arizona State University President’s Award, Park County Republican Women Scholarship, Livingston PTK Scholarship, Old West Lawmen’s Scholarship, P.E.O Chapter AO Karna Moton Woman of Grace Scholarship, Cody CrossFit Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Amalie Beachler: P.E.O Chapter AO Star, Arizona Distinction Award, Dean’s Exemplary Award, Livingston PTK Scholarship, Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” Scholarship, P.E.O Chapter D Lynna Wells Memorial Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Hannah Blasco: Hathaway Honors

Brittan Bower: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Peg Shreve Memorial, Bob Carey Award, PCRW Peg Shreve Memorial Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Medical Staff Scholarship, Pheasants Forever Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Emmy Bower: Hathaway Performance

Megan Boysen: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment

James Brittain: Hathway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, UW Genevieve Edsall Madensen, Wapiti Women’s Club Scholarship, Cheryl Barrus Memorial Scholarship

Torrance Brown: Cody Music Club Scholarship, Bill and JoAnne Price Scholarship, Hathaway, Harriet St. Clair Thorne-Rider Scholarship

Grace Caserta: Hathaway Opportunity

Alyssa Christensen: Cody Regional Health Medical Staff Scholarship, Cody Music Club Scholarship, Utah State University Non-Resident Scholarship, Shelly Simonton Memorial Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Emma Cook: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, Cody UPS Scholarship

Jasper Crofts: Achievement Award, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Sage Crofts: Arizona Distinction Tuition Award, Dorothy Banks Memorial Scholarship, Cody Youth Council Scholarship, Cody Valley Credit Union Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Gabrielle Crum: The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Hayden DeMaranville: Sons of the American Revolution Award, The Humbled Daily Scholarship, Hathaway Performance

Andrew Eissinger: TCT Scholarship, Northwest College Oliver and Goldy Dawson Scholarship, Hathaway Performance

Alexa Etter: New American University Scholar Dean’s Award

Hunter Fernandez: Valedictorian, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence

Trevor Freyder: Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship, Park County Republican Men’s Club Scholarship, Hathaway

Fiona Gallagher: Northern Arizona University Gold Scholarship, Christ Episcopal Church Bargain Box Scholarship

Summer Holeman: University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship, Gear UP Scholarship, Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Cody VFW Scholarship

Megan Horner: Hathaway Performance Scholarship, Cowboy Commitment

Liberty Laing: Brigham Young University Grant, Kay Taggart Booth Scholarship, Cody Music Club Scholarship, Yellowstone Harmony Chorus Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Miles Lange: Hathaway Opportunity, Music Talent Award, Christ Episcopal Church Bargain Box Scholarship

Bailey Liebert: Northwest College Speech and Debate Activity Talent Scholarship, Amy R. Jacobs Communication Award

Neil Markert: Distinguished Cougar Award

Paige Martinez: K.T. Roes Memorial Scholarship given by the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Arianna Tashiya Mathuin: Wyoming Student Journalist of the Year

Megan McCann: Hathaway Performance

Kateri McColl: Provost Scholar, Alumni Legacy Scholarship, St. Michael Scholarship, Jon Brafford Memorial Scholarship

Nyah Meier: Louisiana State University Non-Resident Excellence Scholarship, The Harold E. and Irene Pearson Scholarship, The Humbled Daily Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Jonas Mickleson: The Piazza Family Wrestling Scholarship

Nathalia Morales: Michigan State University STARR Scholarship, Aquinas R.P. Nelson Scholarship, Aquinas Merit and Athletics Scholarship, Utah State University AIS, W.C. Swanson Family Foundation Scholarship, Grand Canyon University President CAP Scholarship, University of Sioux Falls President’s Academic Scholarship, Northern Arizona University Blue and Gold Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Alexandra Nelson: Trustee Merit Award, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Scholarship, The Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Garrett Nelson: Montana State University-Bozeman, Music Scholarship

Ellie Anna Osborne: Arizona Distinction Scholarship, Distinction Tuition Scholarship, Cody Country Cattlewomen’s Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Cody Phillips: VFW Scholarship

Caleb Pryor: American Legion Spirit of Cody High Boy, COE Memorial Scholarship, Cody Regional Health Medical Staff Scholarship, Eastside Elementary PTK Scholarship, Republican Men’s Club Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence

David Reed: Proud to Host the Best Scholarship, Garland Light and Power/Basin Electric Scholarship

Kinsie Reed: Hathaway Performance

Abigail Reinker: Hathaway, Park County Republican Women Peg Coe Memorial Scholarship, Soroptimist “Live Your Dream” Scholarship

Fiona Ruesch: Non-resident merit scholarship

Allyson Schroeder: Hathaway, Cowboy Commitment, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship

Carter Schutzman: Hathaway Performance, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Park County Commissioners Scholarship, Pheasants Forever Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Logan Schutzman: Hathaway Performance, Peg Frisby Memorial Scholarship, Wyoming Auctioneers Scholarship, Pheasants Forever Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoor Council Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Torrie Schutzman: Women’s basketball scholarship, academic scholarship

Elaine Seibert: Hathaway Provisional Opportunity

Grace Shaffer: Athletic scholarship, academic scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Riley Smith: The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Tanner Smith: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship, Sunset Elementary PTK Scholarship

Solomon Stewart: University of Wyoming Trustees Scholarship, Hathaway Honors, The President’s Education Award for Educational Excellence

Karsten Stone: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Cody United Methodist Church Senior Scholarship

Keaton Stone: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Cody United Methodist Church Senior Scholarship, The President’s Education Award for Educational Achievement

Nicolas Talich: Hathaway Opportunity, Cowboy Commitment, Athletic scholarship-football

Andrew Thomas: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment, Richard Proefrock Scholarship

Theresa Vang-Poor: Cowboy Commitment

Leiawna Varian: Cowboy Commitment, Wapiti Women’s Club Scholarship, Cody Country Outfitters and Guides Scholarship

Nicole Wagler: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, Wapiti Women’s Club Scholarship, P.E.O Chapter AO B.I.L. Scholarship

Reese Ward: Hathaway Performance, Cowboy Commitment, Cowboy Grant, Wyoming Elks Vocational Scholarship, VFW Scholarship

Benjamin Westerling: Hathaway Honors, Cowboy Commitment

Olivia Whelan: Achievement Award Scholarship, Montana State University-Bozeman Blue and Gold Scholarship, Wyoming Outdoorsmen Scholarship

Lily Whitman: Hathaway, Cowboy Commitment, Rocky Mountain School of the Arts Dance Scholarship

Alexandra Wilkins: General Merit Scholarship, Park County Republican Women Scholarship in honor of Hank Coe, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary Scholarship, Eastside Elementary PTK Scholarship

