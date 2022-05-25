Does your organization have a project to promote the identification, preservation, and dissemination of Wyoming’s historical records?
If so, the Wyoming State Records Advisory Board has grant funding available for up to $2,500 for such projects.
Submit your grant application package online at wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/apply-for-a-grant by May 31 to be eligible.
The grants are available for the period of July 1, 2022 thru June 30, 2023, and are provided through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, a branch of the National Archives.
Past recipients of WY SHRAB grants have been Wyoming cultural heritage organizations who have used the funds for training, consulting services, and special projects. Examples of projects include processing collections of historical records, digitizing historical records, providing online access to records, and attending training that improved their organization’s ability to complete these types of projects.
Specifically, one awardee hired a consultant to provide records management training for their entire organization and created a records retention schedule to manage their records. Another institution used the funding to hire professional services for digitization of a large video and audio cassette oral history project, which was then made available online.
Many of other past recipients’ projects have focused on processing, preserving, and providing increased access to historical records such as making photographs, letters, interviews, and videos of Wyoming’s history easily accessible online.
All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered.
For more information, including the grant application, guidelines, and a brief presentation about the grant program and how to apply, please visit the WY SHRAB webpage under “Apply for Grants” (wyoarchives.state.wy.us/index.php/about-archives/state-historical-records-advisory-board). To view previous successful grant applications, see the WY SHRAB Wiki page at wyomingshrab.pbworks.com/w/page/53272665/Grants%20and%20Reports.
Contact Sara Davis, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions at (307) 777-8691 or Sara.Davis@wyo.gov.
