The Cody Senior Center is staying closed to inside activities until at least Dec. 3.
The center’s board of directors decided last week to continue with the current services until they meet again and reassess whether to open fully. This temporary closure will be revisited every two weeks.
“We ask for the community’s patience as we once again navigate meeting the needs of all seniors with their utmost safety in mind,” the board said in a release.
Current Services
• Curbside pickup will continue 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Because Medicare Open Enrollment is a crucial, time-sensitive activity, previously scheduled appointments will be honored. Seniors needing an appointment can call Kathy Glass, Outreach Coordinator at (307) 587-6221. Medicare appointments should expect the following:
• Do not arrive early, as you will be asked to remain in your vehicle until your appointment time.
• Upon entry into the building, temperatures will be taken and hands will be sprayed with sanitizer.
• Wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.
• The Thrift Barn will remain open (8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Saturday).Wearing a mask will allow staff to increase capacity of shoppers allowed in the store to 10.
If you are feeling ill, have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or are having any symptoms related to COVID-19, refrain from entering the center for any reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.