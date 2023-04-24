When embarking on a career as a social worker, it never crossed Ashley Skates’ mind to chase after fame and recognition.
For Skates, the founder of Rocky Mountain Wellness Connection, it has always been about caring for patients and working to de-stigmatize the world of mental health therapy.
Nevertheless, recognition came for Skates, and it is represented in a framed award displayed on her desk that names her as the “Wyoming Social Worker of the Year.”
“I got a call a couple of weeks ago that I had been nominated and received the award, so that was really cool [and] very unexpected,” she said.
Skates was given this distinction in February by the National Association of Social Workers.
The award was presented to Skates “for her outstanding work and accomplishments in exemplifying social work achievements and values in her professional endeavors,” a press release said.
Skates had been nominated by several of her colleagues.
According to the press release, one nominator said Skates “is dedicated to giving back to new social workers” while a second nominator said Skates “demonstrates social work values better than any other social worker I know.”
Glancing at the award lying on her desk, Skates said she is grateful for those who nominated her.
“None of us really get into this work for the recognition,” she said. “But to be recognized by colleagues and peers around the state, it’s really something special.”
Skates said her work is motivated by her desire to de-stigmatize therapy.
“I don’t really like the way that therapy can be portrayed, society-wise,” she explained. “The stigma I would love to erase is that something is wrong with you if you need therapy or if you want therapy.”
Skates started Alliance Christian Counseling in 2015 and opened Rocky Mountain Wellness Connection in 2019, which provides access to various forms of therapy, from mental health to nutrition, all in one building.
Her goal is intricate.
“I want [patients] to feel comfortable. I want them to feel valued, and I want them to leave feeling like it was an integrity filled process,” Skates said.“There is no shame in learning about the brain process and the emotional process and how our life’s experiences are combined with that, [and] that’s really what I want people to feel when they walk into the space.”
Since 2008, Skates’ life work has revolved around clinical social work, but it was a career she never envisioned for herself.
“I did not ever want to be a therapist,” Skates said. “But I’ve always loved people. I’ve always loved being in a relationship with people.”
She started out as a case manager, but it wasn’t a perfect fit.
“I kind of have a passion to not fit the mold,” Skates said. “And in working in the field, I didn’t think it was really for me.”
Mentors and supervisors showed her how to do clinical social work in her own way.
Doors opened, leading to Alliance Christian Counseling and Rocky Mountain Wellness Connection.
Skates now focuses on faith-based therapies and trauma-informed therapy.
Her clients range from families to individuals to couples, and she has had clients from all over the state.
She believes clients should get the credit for their success, not her.
“I really recognize the privilege of being able to walk beside them as they move through the challenges of life,” Skates said. “They’re the ones that actually deserve the recognition for the hard work they accomplish within these four walls.”
Though Skates focuses on creating a work-life balance, due to the nature of her profession she can end up working well into the late afternoon hours on some cases.
“Walking alongside people through their life’s challenges can be emotionally difficult,” she said. “So I’ve had to learn a lot about boundary-setting because I want to bring the same energy to the first person I see as I am bringing to the last person I see.”
For Skates, that means finding ways to recharge.
“I have to be able to leave work and actually leave work,” she said. “So I often will take the long way home, and just kind of decompress from everything that I’ve processed that day.”
Yet, with a prestigious award under her belt, she is more motivated than ever to continue de-stigmatizing the world of mental health.
“I would love for people to be as confident and comfortable going to meet with a therapist as they are in getting their eyes checked every six months or going to the dentist,” Skates said.
