The fall class schedule for the Cody County Art League has been released. Whether you’re a beginner or more advanced artist, there’s something for everyone.
Amidst the fall lineup is Oil Painting with M.C. Poulsen. This is a part of the Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale Master’s Series, featuring longtime BBAS artist Mike Poulsen. Participants are invited to bring a piece they are currently working on or one they want to start painting. Poulsen will provide expert instruction on applicable and possible painting techniques based on the student’s individual projects.
Class is Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m. and Oct. 24, 9-4 p.m. Cost is $150 non-members, $135 members. Space is limited.
New this fall is a watercolor class with Cody artist Melody Christensen. This class takes place on the last two Thursdays of the month (Oct. 22 and Oct. 29) 6-9 p.m. and will focus on essential techniques every aspiring watercolorist needs to know. Christensen is a frequent award winner at the Cody Country Art League Annual Show. Cost is $75.
Also, Introduction to Life Drawing with John Giarrizzo will be held Nov. 5, 6-9 p.m. Giarrizzo will guide participants in how to best capture live models on paper. Cost is $45. Subsequently, based on interest, a monthly studio class will be offered for those interested in life drawing on a more regular basis.
The other painting class this fall features accomplished artist Ron Rogers from Worland. “It’s All About Color!” is one of the essential and fundamental classes he teaches. Rogers, after decades of being an art professor, said in this class “you will transform your art and take it to higher levels of expression. It goes beyond traditional color theory into practical applications.”
This workshop is Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. for $95 – all mediums are welcome.
Other upcoming classes include: Watercolor Holiday Cards and Quiche with Dolly Frerichs-Stuber, Stained Glass and Mosaics 101 with Suzie Warner, Holiday Flora Arrangements with Lorri Long, Ornament making with Paige Bacon, Alcohol Inks with Suzie Warner and Introduction (and continuation) of Silk Painting with Jody Horvath.
CCAL is open Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and is located next to the visitor’s center at 836 Sheridan Ave. For more information and a complete listing of all fall classes, call (307) 587-3597 or email art@codycountryartleague.com.
