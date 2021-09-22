Friday, September 24th
Cody
Virtual panel discussion: Black-Footed Ferrets: 40th Anniversary of Rediscovery and Looking to the Future, 8:30 a.m., Register in advance for this Zoom webinar: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZUFPHMeDQsaZOXFfVCXgOg
Cody High School Homecoming Parade, 2 p.m., through downtown, starts at Wells Fargo.
Homecoming football game vs. Powell, 7 p.m., Spike Vannoy Stadium.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, September 25th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
CHS Homecoming dance, 8-11 p.m., Stock Activities Center.
Sunday, September 26th
Cody
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 2-4 p.m., City Park.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, September 27th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, September 28th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
