For Wenjing Xu, it was an unexpected experience that sparked her current academic inquiry.
On a visit to the Tibetan Plateau, she’d been startled to find that, instead of open terrain, wire barriers crisscrossed the land. That image of a fragmented countryside inspired her research about fences and their impact on wildlife.
“Her work on modeling species interactions with fenced landscapes has broad application wherever fences dominate the landscape,” said Corey Anco of the Draper Natural History Museum during his introduction to Xu’s talk Feb. 4. Her insights into the socio-economic dynamics of shared spaces, he added, can influence ideas for balancing wildlife conservation with human wellbeing.
A native of China, Xu is a doctoral candidate in wildlife and rangeland ecology at the University of California, Berkeley, whose work includes data from collared pronghorn and mule deer in Sublette County. Their GPS tracks illustrate the animals’ responses to encounters with fences, which can be detrimental to their health.
Yet the data also help pinpoint barriers to wildlife that can be mitigated, reducing or eliminating the obstacle. A project to address such problems in this area is being addressed by the collaborative Absaroka Fence Initiative.
For a broader context, Xu described a world dominated by fences, as revealed in a study she did with two colleagues measuring the barriers’ distances. The trio estimate one million kilometers of fences in western America.
“No matter where you are in the western United States, you’re within 3 kilometers of a fence,” she noted. “What’s more, fences continue to grow.”
The barriers present potential impacts on the wildlife that encounter them: injury or mortality; diversion or blockage of movement; decline in numbers; and disturbance of community structure or relationships with other species.
“Sharp change happens along fence lines,” she added, which divide the terrain and force abrupt, unnatural alterations in the land.
The history of fences
Property ownership propelled the enclosure movement of the 1700s in the United Kingdom, a development that “forever changed society and nature,” Xu said. “To me personally, the most fascinating effect of fences occurs across social and ecological systems.
“The ecological impacts of fencing are socially rooted.”
To illustrate the social effect, she cited Jean-Jacques Thoreau, an 18th century philosopher: “The first man who, having fenced in a piece of land, said ‘This is mine,’ and found people naïve enough to believe him, that man was the true founder of civil society.” From private property derived the need for government.
In the western U.S., the fencing impetus derived from the 1862 Homestead Act, which granted 160 acres on the Great Plains to farmers who worked the land for five years. With the acreage typically located far from lumber sources for fencing, the farmers launched a design competition that was won by Joseph Glidden, the inventor of barbed wire.
When farmers began enclosing resources on the open range, “the entire landscape was covered with fences,” Xu said. By 1876, Glidden’s company was producing three million pounds of barbed wire annually.
“Barbed wire defines the ecology of modernity,” said Xu, crediting it as the most transformative factor on the Plains, more than the telegraph. “Fencing became the standard rangeland management.”
The use of fencing was abetted by a change in livestock control. When herders stopped guarding their stock, they were replaced with fences and hunters for predator control, Xu explained. From 1914 to the early 1940s, fences and hunters proliferated, resulting in better grass and fatter stock.
Friendlier fences
In today’s landscape, however, especially in areas like northwest Wyoming with its migratory wildlife that traverse various jurisdictions, awareness of the impact of fences is growing. Programs have emerged to remove barriers or modify them into “wildlife-friendly fences,” Xu said.
Two modifications – replacing the bottom wire with smooth wire and moving it to 16-18” above the ground -- ease the passage of pronghorn that cross underneath fences. The top strand should be smooth, too, helping jumpers like mule deer, while the two middle wires can be barbed. The reconfigured design is as effective with livestock as the traditional one, Xu noted.
Two hurdles could impede such modifications: the extensive miles of fencing and the cost of the changes, which can run up to $10,000 per mile, Xu said.
However, wildlife tracking and modeling can help identify significant barriers. “Let the animals themselves tell where the problems are,” she noted. “Prioritize fence modification to facilitate animal movement.”
It’s the job of scientists to communicate solutions, Xu said, to develop trust with landowners, many of whom care about creating a connected landscape. She also stressed the importance of putting the adage “Good fences make good neighbors” into the original context intended by the poet Robert Frost.
“There where it is we do not need the wall:
He is all pine and I am all apple orchard.
My apple trees will never get across
And eat the cones under his pines, I tell him.
He only says, ‘Good fences make good neighbors.
