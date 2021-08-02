Ethel, 1, appeared quite content with her top showing Thursday morning at the Park County Fair.
The speckled Sussex hen lay on the floor of her cage, eyes closed, behind the gently fluttering, large blue ribbon announcing her and owner Scarlett Bray, 10, of Cody, as grand champions.
“I was very amazed,” Bray said. “I had been very nervous before.”
It was the first year of showing – or being shown – in the poultry competition for both of them. Last year the fair was massively scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions, with poultry showing being cut entirely.
Those youths and parents who crowded into the poultry area to show off their birds were happy to be back.
Bray was glad she chose Ethel, who she said is the calmest of all her birds. When looking for a fair bird, she said her barred rocks and buff Orpingtons didn’t look quite as good as her speckled Sussex. So she went over to the bunch of speckle-colored hens.
“She ran up to me and I chose her,” Bray said.
Isabelle Lobingier, of Powell, said while she could show neither her photography nor chickens last year, she missed her time in the poultry barn.
“Probably showing the chickens,” she said of what she missed most. “It’s also fun looking at all the other chickens.”
Living in city limits where there is a four-bird cap, Lobingier said her family can’t have that much variety, as she has two hens and her sister has two more.
As she held Violet, a lavender Orpington, Lobingier said she felt good about her hen’s chances against the competitor in her category, who was missing some feathers on its neck.
She was right – her hens came away with top place in their categories.
Ivy, an Andalusian Mix shown by Truett Carter, 14, of Powell, also won her category. The Carters likewise live in city limits and therefore didn’t have many chickens to choose from, especially with one having recently died.
Carter said Ivy wasn’t even his family’s chicken at first, as they had a hen who laid two fertilized eggs, but both ended up being roosters. Mother Mary Carter said they then went to Powell City Council to request a variance to the no-rooster policy, even providing statements from all their neighbors showing support, but council members said they couldn’t grant a variance.
“They should rewrite their ordinance,” she said. “4-Hers should have a chance to have a rooster. We had a beautiful little rooster, and at some point we’d like to pursue it again.”
As the Carters weren’t able to keep the roosters, Truett traded them to a friend for Ivy.
He said while she proved a success, Truett, who has shown four years, felt the effects of missing last year.
“It was a nice break, but I struggled in showmanship,” he said. “I was rusty this year.”
Mary said the judge handling the chickens was tough but fair, helping the youths not just know if their birds had measured up, but what she was looking for. For the poultry show to continue to thrive, Mary said the area 4-H clubs were in need of more volunteers who knew poultry and could help get 4-Hers ready.
As with keeping roosters in city limits, she’s hoping the future looks even brighter for 4-Hers showing chickens.
To volunteer, email tmohler2@uwyo.edu.
