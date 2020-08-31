After originally delayed in March due to COVID-19, Northwest College’s 2020 Juried Student Photography Show opens Tuesday with an artists’ reception 6:30-8 p.m. outside of the Cabre Building on campus.
The show is an annual event featuring work by last year’s students enrolled in the NWC Photographic Communication program. It contains representative samples of the photography career options offered at NWC, including portraiture, media-editorial, studio product and advertising photography.
Winners of the Board of Trustees Purchase Awards were selected by NWC Professor Emeritus Craig Satterlee. The awards will be announced and presented at the reception; works selected for purchase will become part of the college’s permanent art collection.
Those who attend will be required to wear face coverings and maintain 6 feet of social distancing. No more than six individuals at a time will be allowed to occupy the gallery space.
Guests are welcome to bring their own nonalcoholic beverages. This event is free and open to the public.
The Northwest Gallery located in the Cabre Building is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursday evenings, 7-9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.