“Let go, you’re safe.”
“Let go, I’ve got you.”
We’re standing on the steps between the first and second floor of our house saying goodnight. It’s on the first, or possibly the second, or maybe even the third night between his flight trips. The night before was a sleepless one for me due to his snoring. Because of all of the time zones he flies to and through, snoring or restlessness are guaranteed when he returns from a trip. Tonight, it’s prompting him to sleep in the downstairs bedroom.
Standing against the wall, I am on the second step up, with my arm wrapped around the railing to keep myself from keeling over on the narrow steps. He is standing on solid ground, the first floor. We are smooching a bit and talking about the next day’s activities. Definitely laughter is involved. I lean into him and yet am reluctant to totally let go of the railing. Not trusting myself, or rather the situation. Trust is not the easiest for me, emotional trust most especially.
I want to believe it. I want to believe him. I know he’s only talking about the current situation. But I also let his words resonate deep inside me. They echo in my mind and body, sinking and sinking ever downward to the innermost me. Kicking around a bit to see if they land softly and safely.
I think of it, the sensation, and the words even now, weeks later. I am doubtful that he would remember the exact sentiments spoken that night. Yet, he would absolutely declare that I should let go, that he does have me, in whatever way I need him.
I am not one to adorn my home with feel-good catchphrases. However, for several years, I made an exception. A white and black Parisien-esque sign declaring “Dare to Let Go” hung on the window latch above my kitchen sink. This sign resonated with me for so many reasons. Let go of anger and disappointment. Let go of past relationships and friendships. Let go of control. That last one is a biggie.
When we moved from that home, to this one, I let go of that sign. Maybe it’s packed in a box or perhaps was sent to Goodwill. I didn’t feel that I necessarily needed the reminder anymore. I had dared to let go. Not necessarily of all of the anger, disappointment, relationships and that last one, control, but I’ve made and am making decided progress.
I let myself go enough to fall in love again, to move from a home I loved, to make a new life with the man I love. I dare to express emotion, thoughts and feelings. I am becoming optimistic once more. I want to be glass half full. Rose-colored glasses can be a good thing, and I want to don them again.
So, I lean into the words of “you’re safe, I’ve got you”. Taking them in a fuller meaning than intended at the time, because they are like a balm and give me strength. I am safe, and he’s got me. And, if there comes a time in the future when he doesn’t for whatever reason, I am safe in the knowledge that because I’ve taken a chance and relaxed into his love, I have the wherewithal to understand that I’ve got me, and I’m safe.
Story series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
