I was stirring a pot of simmering marinara the other night, chatting with an old friend who was positioned at a barstool in my kitchen drinking wine when the front door burst open, and my mom swished in. “We got melons! Put this in your fridge and eat it later,” she said sunnily, thrusting a bowling-ball sized watermelon into my hands.
Mom has recently discovered a farm stand that sells locally grown watermelons that are out of this world – sweet, juicy, with just a thin layer of rind. She’s mentioned the melons a couple of times lately, so I understand the context. She swoops in unannounced with the Gift Melon, gives me a quick hug and a kiss on the cheek and greets my friend with a hug as well. “OK,” she says, “See you later!” And her departure is as swift as her arrival.
My friend and I don’t bat an eye – we just chuckle and continue our conversation as if nothing happened. And yet it’s not lost on me that my friend on the barstool has spent most of the last decade choosing to be out of communication with her mother after years of relational chaos and strain.
A day or two later I’m at the grocery store and my 10-year-old convinces me to buy Wheat Thins on a “buy two get two free” gimmick. I’m not sure whose household needs four boxes of Wheat Thins all at once, but mine doesn’t. I swing by my parents’ condo that night with an extraneous box of crackers and a couple of leftover apple pie dessert bars I baked the night before. We sit in the living room and visit for a half hour or so.
When it’s time to leave, Mom hands me a vase of zinnias to take home. She bought them from a neighborhood mom who made bouquets with her kids and is selling them as a fundraiser for a local organization. I’m happy to take the flowers.
Then, just as I turn for the door, Dad hands me a giant butternut squash. “Why don’t you take this? We’re leaving town,” he says, as if the hardy winter squash is in danger of spoiling in the next 48 hours. I feel slightly absurd carrying the huge squash and the vase of flowers, but I can’t think of a reason not to accept it, so I trundle home with these simple gifts.
It has been a year since my parents downsized from their lovely home in the city to a creekside condo in the small town where we live. Now the distance between our homes is four tenths of a mile – a pleasant walk through our neighborhood to theirs. We often meet on the corner on Sunday mornings as we are walking to the white wooden church we have all been attending, or bump into each other at the Saturday morning farmers market which is located between our homes.
It’s not unusual these days to send or receive a mid-afternoon text message saying, “We’re ordering pizza tonight – want to join?” Or “I made a huge pot of soup! Come on up!” The visits are frequent and casual – a low-key part of daily life. When one of us makes a trip to Costco or Trader Joe’s a half hour away, we check with the other household for their order and make a grocery delivery on the way home.
The other day I reached out to one of my dearest childhood friends after her mother announced on social media that she is moving from the Pacific Northwest to New York to be near to my friend and her family. When I heard the news, my stomach dropped. This was not good news, I thought, knowing that my friend specifically chose to settle on the East Coast rather than the West to ensure that she was far enough away from her exceptionally difficult mother that there would be no unexpected drop-in visits.
“How is this feeling for you?” I ask.
“Very nice of you to reach out,” she says, acknowledging that this news is not entirely good.
“I don’t know what to do with her in her old age.” She says that as her mother ages, she thinks there will be some benefit to having her near, so my friend can help arrange for medical care, and yet the boundaries she has worked her whole adult life to construct to protect her own mental and emotional health will be pushed to their limits with her mother nearby.
“No ideal options available,” I write back.
“It’s actually a relief just to acknowledge that fact,” she replies.
And it occurs to me that the gentle and predictable rhythms that have developed in my relationship with my parents are certainly not a given. If not a miracle, it is at least a great gift that my spouse and I both respect and enjoy them, that their home is so familiar and safe for our children, that we trust their judgment and share so many values, that we can offer support and enrich each other’s lives in so many ways, on so many days.
It’s a relationship traded in melons, crackers, flowers and squash. And it’s also so much more.
Story series: Anyone can write
The Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are Tom Hallman Jrs. writing class, which he's been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.,
Hallman takes great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. They walk into the room believing they don't know what it takes to be a writer. He reminds them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers. As we all are at our core.
