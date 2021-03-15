The Cody Elks recently held its First Responders dinner, honoring a number of locals who serve the community.
Jon Jacobs was awarded EMT of the year.
Viola Tryon was awarded Citizen of the year.
Scott Burlingame was awarded City Police Officer of the year.
The free dinner is provided by the Cody Elks to show appreciation for all of the First Responders and their families.
