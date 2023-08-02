It is officially the last month of summer, and we have wrapped up another great year of summer reading at the Park County Libraries. Thank you to everyone that supported and participated in summer reading this year.
On Friday, Aug. 11, the Powell and Cody Libraries will be closed until 2 p.m., and the Meeteetse Library will be closed all day for staff training. The Cody and Powell libraries will reopen at 2 p.m. until their normal closing time of 5 p.m. to provide library service for everyone.
The Park County Library will be at the Farmers Market every Thursday, so stop by, say hello and check out our Outreach Van.
The Outreach Van will be visiting Clark on Aug. 14 from 2 to 5 p.m.
On Aug. 19, the Park County Library will be at Buffalo Bill Dam for Great Dam Day, so stop by and say hello as you visit one of the great wonders of Park County.
Join us on Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. for a poetry reading by author Karen Seyfret, author of “The Spiral Sapling.”
The writing group is meeting on Aug. 7 and Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. and is open to anyone who is interested in writing.
If you are interested in joining a book club, Cody Library is hosting a Murder Mystery Book Club on Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie.” The Wednesday Book Discussion on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. will be discussing “Moonwalking with Einstein.”
Copies of both books are available at the circulation desk for anyone interested in joining the discussion.
The Cody Library will host a blood drive on Aug. 23 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Aug. 25 at 2 p.m., join us for adult craft time, as we have fun making yarn wall hangings. Also join us every Wednesday at 1 p.m. for the weekly craft circle, which is a great chance to work on your current craft project and connect with other crafters.
Come to the Cody Library on Aug. 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. for our craft swap. This is a great chance to pick up and share some craft supplies.
Join us on Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. to noon for a Wyoming Library to Business presentation on Chat GPT.
In celebration of the end of summer reading, join us on Friday, Aug. 4, for the Kindness Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Toddler fun is every Monday from 10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., and storytime is every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for all ages. Sleepytime Stories will be on Aug. 7 from 6 to 7 p.m.
We will have craft kits available for kids on Aug. 10 and 17. Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade can sign up for a Back to School Party on Monday, Aug. 21, at 2 p.m.
August means back to school for teens, but the library will continue to offer fun activities. Join us on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the end of summer reading. On Aug. 8, join us for Craft Day, where we will make fun Shrinky Dink Backpack Charms from 2 to 3 p.m.
On Aug. 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., teens can come to our teen writers’ group. Join us Aug. 16 from 2 to 3 p.m. for craft day, while we make worry stone fidget toys. On Aug. 18, teens can join us for Switch Game Day from 2 to 5 p.m.
Teens can sign up to participate in Nerf Wars after hours from 4:45 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 19. Teens can also join us on Aug. 21 from 4 to 5 p.m. for our Back to School Party.
We are looking to grow our Library of Things. If you have quality fully intact board games and would like to donate them to the library, just drop them off at the Cody Library.
Remember, we have seeds from our seed library, and we have nature backpacks filled with items to enhance your local hike around Cody, as well as state park passes.
As always, we have binge boxes, switch games and console, health kits, puzzles, Rokus, blood pressure kits and much more to borrow.
Make sure and stop by the Cody Library and check out the wonderful Friends of the Cody Library Book Sale Room. The Friends Book Sale Room is always open when the library is open, so find some great treasures and help support the library.
All Park County libraries will be closed Sept. 2 and 4 in recognition of Labor Day.
