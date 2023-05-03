Friday May 5
Cody
9th Annual Park & Pancakes, 8-10 a.m., Cody Country Chamber of Commerce.
Shredding Day, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Cody Country Chamber of Commerce. Free for Cody Chamber members up to 10 boxes, $10 per box after. $10 for non-Chamber members, first two boxes free.
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Swing into Spring; Clash of the Academies Event, 6-8 p.m., The Cody Theatre.
Saturday May 6
Cody
Yellowstone Fire Soccer Cody Shoot Out, all day at various parks around Cody.
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot corner of 13th & Beck.
Youth Horsemanship Clinic, 9 a.m., Boot & Bottle Club.
Park County Democrats meeting, 10 a.m., Park County Library. The public is invited.
Shooting for the Future – Sporting Clay Shoot, 10 a.m., Cody Shooting Complex.
Cody Newcomers Club meeting/lunch, 11 a.m., The Irma Governor’s Room. “The World is a Stage as We Age” will be presented by Theresa Karter.
10th annual Wyoming Outdoorsmen Banquet, 6-9 p.m., Riley Arena. Tickets are $60 for adults, $30 youths.
Swing Into Spring; Wine & Food Pairing Event, 6-9 p.m., The Terrace.
Gethen Jenkins concert, 8-10 p.m., Cody Cattle Company. Tickets range from $15 up to $800 for a table.
Sunday May 7
Cody
Yellowstone Fire Soccer Cody Shoot Out, all day various parks around Cody.
71st Annual National Parks Day Cocktail Reception, 5:30-7 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West. $15 per person, reservations required.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday May 8
Cody
71st annual National Parks Day, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn. $23 per person, reservation required.
Tuesday May 9
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
