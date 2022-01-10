Get started on those 2022 reading goals with an extra incentive from the Park County Libraries. Each library will be participating in a Winter Reading Challenge from Jan. 18-Feb. 28.
How does it work? The simplicity of it is that you will be encouraged to read as many books as you can during the challenge. For each book that you finish, you will fill out a simple entry form to win great prizes. The more that you read, the more chances you have to win. Entries and winners will be split into different age groups, so all ages are encouraged to participate.
At the Cody Library, patrons can enter online or in-person at the library. One entry for each book read will be accepted. Prizes will be awarded at the end for each age group (Preschool-3rd grade, 4th-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, adult).
In Meeteetse; middle school, high school, and adults are encouraged to participate. The elementary students will be doing their own incentive. Participants will count and track all of the books that they read in the time period and celebrate with a big party at the end. The celebration will coincide with Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss’s birthday) on March 2.
The Powell Library will also have online and in-person entry forms to fill out. They are encouraging patrons to choose from the wide range of library books that are available in Park County rather than purchasing a book for their challenge. The Powell Library will also be celebrating the beginning of Winter Reading with a fun kick-off event.
How many books will you read between January and February? There is no formal sign-up form to participate. Simply read a book and come in to fill out the quick little entry forms for the drawings. The Winter Reading challenge is for every reading level and pace.
For more information, visit the Park County Library website at parkcountylibrary.org or stop by the front desk at each library.
