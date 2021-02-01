The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is holding a Zoom lecture noon-1 p.m. Thursday.
The Wires that Shape the World: Fence Ecology and Conservation is being presented by Wenjing Xu, Ph.D. Candidate, Wildlife Ecology & Rangeland Ecology, University of California, Berkeley
Register in advance at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JdbNnnIXSgC8yjkbPDP85w
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Fencing is one of the most widespread manmade features on Earth, yet they are often omitted from discussions of humanity’s impacts on the environment. From country borders and property boundaries to livestock management and conservation, fencing has played a critical role throughout history, yet has also raised controversies around their unintended impacts. Following her journey from the Tibetan plateau to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, Xu shares the hidden ecological impacts of the wires that have shaped the world.
Using pronghorn and mule deer in southwest Wyoming as an example, she discusses how she and her colleagues used animal tracking data to understand the extent to which fencing affects wildlife movement, the result of which can assist fencing management at the landscape scale. Xu’s talk demonstrate that the emerging field of fence ecology will be well positioned to provide the science to manage and mitigate one of humankind’s most pervasive alterations of our planet.
Wenjing Xu is a Ph.D. candidate in wildlife ecology and rangeland ecology at the Department of Environmental Science, Policy, and Management of the University of California, Berkeley. Her research draws on movement and landscape ecology and applies geospatial tools to understand impacts of our increasingly fragmented world. She is motivated to better understand socio-ecological dynamics in landscapes shared by humans and wildlife, and to seek a balance between wildlife conservation and human well-being.
Wenjing was born in Hangzhou, China, and obtained a B.S. in natural resources at the China University of Geosciences, and an M.S. in geography at the University of Georgia. Aside from research, she is interested in multimedia science communication, filmmaking, and gardening.
What: The Wires that Shape the World: Fence Ecology and Conservation talk by Wenjing Xu
When: Noon on Thursday
Where: Zoom
