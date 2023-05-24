The Cody High School art department took 50 pieces to the state art symposium in late April.
Fourteen pieces earned a Blue Ribbon. Those winners were Mina Hensley (1), Mia Beachler (1), Alicia Parsons (3), Kaylee Werner (1), Macey Cranfill (1), Madeline Bender (4), Aspen Kalkowski (1) and Ashlynn Grant (2).
“Each year 20-25% of the pieces that are shown are awarded ribbons,” teacher Brandon Undeberg said. “Twenty-five 2-D pieces are chosen for Congressional Awards, and 25 3-D pieces are chosen for Congressional Discovery Awards. There were 4,225 pieces at this year’s show.”
Parsons had a piece of pottery chosen to be displayed at the Governor’s mansion until the next Symposium in 2024. This is the second year in a row that a piece of her work was chosen for this honor.
“It’s a really cool honor to have because this is my second year winning it and just knowing that people are going to see it is really cool,” she said. “Last year I did something different. It was a watercolor raven.”
The piece is a ceramic pot she threw on the wheel. It’s on the taller side with abstract designs carved into it. The senior worked on the pot for about a week. While she’s taken art for several years, this was her first year doing ceramics.
“I love that it’s more hands on. You get to build with your hands,” Parsons said. “It was my first really big ceramic piece that I made, and I’m really proud of it.”
Hensley’s 3-D piece was chosen as one of the top 25 3-D pieces at the show and was awarded a Congressional Discovery Award. Her piece titled Touched by the Heavens, features a chest plate made out of clay and spray painted gold wings she pieced together from driftwood she collected from the Buffalo Bill Reservoir.
“I knew I wanted to do an anatomical part of a human so I started with that,” she said. “After I made the chest of a guy, I thought what else can I do, so I tried to sculpt wings out of clay and didn’t like that. That’s when I decided to make them out of something else.”
She said it took about a week to sculpt the torso but the wings took longer because she had to piece them together like a jigsaw puzzle. She then had to ask to have a stand welded to hold the piece.
“It was a lengthy process, and I was excited when I got the award,” the junior said. “I’ve always enjoyed art and art classes.”
