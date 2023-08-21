By Katy Yoder
Last week the Cody High School Bronc Band spent Monday to Saturday learning and practicing their new marching show, “Paranormal.”
The students, both seasoned and new, worked together on fundamentals and sets to their new drill.
“Paranormal has 40 pages of drill so that’s seven minutes long with 40 different pictures on the field during the show,” said music teacher, Wade French.
There will be a lot of younger faces on the field for the 2023 season. French said they had 20 graduating seniors, so the underclassmen will be stepping up to keep the excellence and energy going strong.
During camp, French said the students picked up the drill quickly and were well prepared to learn the music and routine.
“Our drill writer, Victor Neves, who’s from Utah, was writing the drills as we went. Victor wrote the first movement while we were learning the fundamentals. Then when we were learning the first movement, he was writing the second.” French said.
That kind of precision and teamwork is a hallmark for the group and evident in their ability to coordinate it all into a cohesive presentation.
French has been in Cody for 15 years and remembers that the marching band wasn’t active then. Under his direction the marching band began competing in 2012.
“Once we got the program going again, we’ve had a good run ever since. We have a smaller but stronger group this year. I’m excited about what we’re going to accomplish,” he said.
During this year’s music camp, French said they held a “drill down,” which is used to assess students’ marching abilities.
“Students did marching fundamentals with our drum major, Karina, calling commands like about face, or turn on the left flank, calling to attention and parade rest until there was only one person remaining on the field,” French said. “It’s fast and designed to show off their marching techniques.
“We were trying to challenge them a bit.”
Drill down winners included Abigail Rutkowski who won three times; Karina Schoessler; Brooklyn French who is Wade’s daughter; Kinsley Merritt who’s a senior; and Bryson Laing who won the last drill down of the week.
“We had a lot of good times, played games and went river rafting on the Shoshone River. It was a great way to celebrate the hard work and hot temperatures,” French said.
French has been the Cody High School music teacher for the last five years and he loves it.
“My job’s a lot easier because of our staff and the student leaders I have working with me,” he said. “The adults and students do a fantastic job.”
Just as French was inspired by music teachers he had when he was a student, some of the students he’s taught have chosen to continue learning and working with music-related jobs.
“A couple of students have become music teachers,” French said with pride. “One is a band director in South Dakota now, and another was a professional marcher for two years with the the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps based out of Casper.”
The marching band will keep practicing and plans to present Paranormal to the public later in the season. On the last day of the marching band camp the students performed the band camp showcase to celebrate everything they’ve learned.
“Once the kids have it memorized, folks can experience it live at our homecoming and football games,” French said.
