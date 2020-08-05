There are a fair amount of shooting competitions held in Cody throughout the year, from skeet and trap to 3-gun and long-range.
Pete Kness, who puts on a handful of events each year at the Cody Shooting Complex, and his friend Jim Dager wanted to do something different.
So they moved the location to Dager’s rocky land around Heart Mountain, did it for a worthy cause to attract more shooters than usual.
The one-day precision rifle event July 25 attracted 107 shooters and raised funds for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which helps further the education for children of killed in action and wounded in action special operations veterans.
Dager said the shoot generated more than $16,000 for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.
“It ended up coming out pretty good,” Kness said.”It was pretty different. I’ve been putting them on for four or five years – first time at that location.”
The location afforded organizers a chance to vary stages much more than is usual able within the limitations of a range.
The sport is geared toward nontraditional positions. So while Kness said there were several prone stages, he also had armored vehicles competitors got to shoot out of, many stages requiring tripods and varied terrain.
“We were able to keep it interesting for those guys,” he said.
People showed up from all over the country, as did some local enthusiasts who wanted to check out the competition.
With most competitors shooting rifles chambered in 6 or 6.5 mm, target distance ranged from 327 yards to 1,580 yards – 9/10ths of a mile.
“Jim and I shot that target again on Sunday and that’s a difficult target in the best of conditions,” Kness said. “It got hit about 20 times during weekend.”
There were still plenty of prizes to be handed out at a banquet hosted by the Elks for the shooters.
Now the goal is to make this challenging tournament an annual event.
Log In
