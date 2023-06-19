During a panel discussion about intolerance, Pete Simpson commented that Wyoming could use some improvement in living up to one of its two nicknames, the one that implies tolerance.
Of the two, the Cowboy State and the Equality State, he described the former as “descriptive,” and the latter as “aspirational,” adding that the aspirational label poses “a constant challenge.”
His comment arose during a discussion of Rodger McDaniel’s latest book, “Profiles in Courage: Standing Against the Wyoming Wind,” subtitled “13 Stories of Extraordinary Heroism.” The author, along with Pete and Alan Simpson, spoke at the Heart Mountain Interpretative Center on April 25.
“We’re on sacred ground here,” McDaniel said of the site, where some internees of draft age chose prison over military service during World War II. He devoted one chapter to the draft-resisters as well as the families of Japanese ancestry who were incarcerated at Heart Mountain, two-thirds of whom were American citizens.
“They stood against the Wyoming wind that blows against minorities and those who advocate for them,” McDaniel said.
Takashi Hoshizaki, who refused to enlist because his family had been imprisoned without a trial, spent two years in federal prison, Pete said. Later, during the Korean War, Hoshizaki agreed to serve in the Army.
That instance exemplifies “the complexities of courage,” McDaniel said — the incarcerees who refused to be enlisted and “knew the consequences.”
For Alan, his father Milward exemplified courage. As Wyoming governor, Milward remained steadfast in his opposition to capital punishment, refusing to pull the lever on a Wheatland man sentenced to death. He also resisted pressure from the Sheridan delegation to interfere in the location of a federal highway.
“He didn’t dodge the issues,” said McDaniel about Gov. Simpson, citing his closure of illegal gambling in Teton County and his cancellation of the liquor licenses of five bars. The governor lost his re-election bid.
McDaniel also recalled that at Milward’s funeral, his widow Lorna asked that her husband’s integrity be passed on to their sons.
Sen. Alan Simpson showed courage, McDaniel said, when he maintained his support for reproductive and LGBTQ rights, positions the GOP said disqualified him as a candidate for U.S. vice president.
Alan noted his cousin who was wounded in Normandy was gay — “and no one knew.” He cited another cousin, a music teacher, who was a lesbian. When someone asked him, “‘Don’t you realize your cousins are going to hell?’ I said, ‘Why don’t you go to hell?’” Alan said.
Intolerance in the Equality State is shown by Wyoming’s refusal to participate in the refugee resettlement program, to enact hate crimes legislation and to guarantee LGBTQ rights, McDaniel said.
Responding to a question about whether Wyoming could change, Pete said he sees hope in today’s college students who are confronting the issues and also in the Mineta-Simpson Institute at Heart Mountain, “which will help people look at ways to deal with difficult issues.
“We need to find ways to come together, creatively, temperately, safely and uniformly,” Pete said.
Alan cited an obstacle — “This is about hatred. That’s the difficulty and will require a lot to overcome.”
He added, “Hatred corrodes the container it’s carried in.”
“Hate” caused U.S. Sen. Lester Hunt of Wyoming to kill himself, McDaniel said, when U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy threatened to go public about the homosexuality of Hunt’s son.
Yet the panelists noted examples of fierce political foes who later worked together: Milward Simpson and Gale McGee, Milward Simpson and Teno Roncalio, and Al Simpson and Ted Kennedy.
To a question about phrases such as “Freedom Caucus,”
McDaniel described them as “Orwellian, a flip of the language” — like calling a group working to ban books “Moms For Liberty.”
“Much of the political system has become contaminated,” he added.
Another jarring phrase comes from groups that use the term “Patriot” in their titles, Pete said, which “can cover a multitude of sins.” But residents should be able to see the truth, because “it’s in Wyoming’s character to ferret out BS, phoniness.”
In response to a question asking panelists to predict Wyoming in 30 years, Pete quoted Winston Churchill: “I’m optimistic about the next generation because it’s not of very much use to be anything else.”
One key to improvement is participation, Alan said, by getting involved in the party system at the caucus level and serving as precinct committee women and men, which is currently populated by “rigid folk.”
“You can’t just bitch and not get in the game,” he added.
Two decades ago, there were many vacancies in those party positions and then, McDaniel said, “conservative Christians filled the seats.”
Another key is laughter, Alan said: “Humor is the universal solvent against the abrasiveness of life. They [the intolerant] don’t have it, the belly-laugh type.”
Finally, Pete said examples from history of courageous people — like Abraham Lincoln — can provide inspiration. Alan noted the 13 subjects of McDaniel’s book and also the tenacity of Chet and Mary Blackburn of Ralston, champions for a memorial to the Heart Mountain incarcerees – “two people who hung tough.”
