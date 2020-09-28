Bright Futures Mentoring will soon offer the new Empower program for ninth-grade girls at Cody High School due in part to a grant received from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation.
Bright Futures Empower is made possible with additional assistance from Healthy Park County and the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
Programs will involve monthly conversations to empower students with awareness, mentor support, meaningful peer connections, and confidence. Topics include healthy relationships, teen dating violence, relationship red flags, self-image and beauty standards, and trusting one’s intuition.
Bright Futures Empower will build students’ skills for safe, healthy dating while creating a supportive environment among females and developing youth’s critical thinking skills. Two Empower sessions for ninth-grade boys are also in the works.
Bright Futures Mentoring is a nonprofit organization serving Cody youth with mentoring programs. In addition to launching Bright Futures Empower this fall, Bright Futures Mentoring will also continue to run Bright Futures After School for Cody fifth graders. The popular program helps students connect, learn, and shine. With the new Empower program, Bright Futures Mentoring will further its mission of developing a healthy, successful youth community by building mentor relationships. Both programs will adhere to current COVID-19 restrictions for the safety of students, mentors and staff.
Kori Black, Cody Middle School Counselor and Bright Futures Board Member, recognizes the value of mentor programs.
“Young people who have the vested support of safe and caring adults to mentor growth and development are more likely to navigate life’s obstacles successfully. Bright Futures is such a program,” she said.
As well as providing adult mentor support, the Empower curriculum provides the foundation for healthy relationships, self-respect and effective communication skills.
“I believe students are hungry for this info,” said Patty Brus, CHS health teacher. “Young women need support to navigate the trying time of self discovery.”
Bright Futures Empower provides that support. Students can attend Empower in-person or via Zoom.
To learn more about Bright Futures Mentoring or to donate, visit brightfuturesmentoring.com/ or contact Diane Ballard at (307) 527-6688 or brightfuturesmentoring@gmail.com.
