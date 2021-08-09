A senior history major from Lander is the fourth winner of a $300 prize in a weekly drawing for UW students who have reported being vaccinated for COVID-19.
Emma Comstock won the $300 in cash after her name was drawn from among students who have reported their COVID vaccinations on the Student Health Service patient portal. The $300 cash prizes as well as other prizes will go out weekly until the sixth week of the fall semester Sept. 27.
Another student, Sebastian Mooney, a sophomore pharmacy major from Gillette, won an annual “A” permit parking pass, which usually is only available to faculty and staff members – and is valued at $210 annually.
Two winners of the grand prize, covering up to $4,500 in tuition and fees, will be drawn for the fall semester – one the week of Aug. 23, the other the week of Sept. 27.
“I decided to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as I was eligible in April because I have faith that our country can get through this difficult pandemic when we all work together toward a common goal,” says Comstock, who is a UW Art Museum collections assistant and a UW transfer peer mentor. “The vaccine is highly effective and safe, and I am proud that I am a part of the more than 70 percent of the American population that has received at least one dose. I urge everyone who has not yet received a vaccine to have the same conviction that science will not and has not led us astray.
“I also am looking forward to graduating with a bachelor’s degree next May or December. I want to make the most of that time by attending classes in person, meeting my professors and developing lifelong friendships, and I want to look back on my time in college and say that, even though a pandemic happened, it did not affect my studies irreparably.”
Comstock describes receiving the vaccine and reporting it through Student Health as “incredibly easy.”
“Even though I didn’t end up feeling any side effects except the muscle soreness that I expected, my professors knew that mild illness after receiving the vaccine was entirely possible, and they understand when students must miss class to get better,” she says. “The university is on our side.”
Mooney found the reporting process to be “very easy” as well.
“I would recommend vaccination and reporting so that the whole University of Wyoming community can get back to ‘normal’ life and have a fun college experience,” he says. “I decided to get vaccinated for a couple of reasons. First, I wanted to protect my grandparents whenever I saw them, as well as anyone else I interacted with. Second, I wanted to be able to get back to ‘normal’ life and have a full, authentic college experience.”
While vaccinations are not required for UW students and employees -- instead, they’re strongly encouraged -- students should report their vaccinations once they’ve received them. This allows the university to track overall vaccination numbers. The information is not being used for any other purpose, except to enter those who’ve reported their vaccinations into the drawings for prizes. The university’s privacy protocols are being followed.
Students can report their vaccinations by emailing photos of their vaccination documents to Student Health at studenthealth@uwyo.edu.
Only those students who submit their COVID-19 vaccination information to Student Health are eligible for the prize drawings. Students who submit proof of their first shots will be eligible for the weekly drawings; to win the tuition and fee prizes, students must have submitted proof of complete vaccination (for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, two doses).
