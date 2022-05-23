The Lovell-Kaine area museum is hosting its fifth annual bus tour June 4. Participants should meet at the museum in Lovell 10 a.m. Bring your own lunch, water provided, walking shoes and jacket needed. The tour will cover the Kaine townsite, go to ML Ranch, John Blue Canyon to Rock Cabin, go to Ionia Kaine Cemetery. Particpants will have the chance to do grave dowsing. Kaine was submerged when Yellowtail Reservoir was formed. Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased from the Lovell Chamber, or call (307) 548-7552. Or call Karen at (307) 548-7212.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.