Despite his resolve to maintain the historic flavor of The Irma, hotel co-owner Mike Darby admitted there’s one item from an old menu that he probably won’t resurrect – sliced tongue.
Both the wallpaper and the carpeting, Darby noted, were specially designed – in fact, custom-made – from historic patterns. He’s also rebuilt, rather than replace, some upstairs wooden windows and will retain the booths in the dining room.
“We try to stay true to who we are,” said Darby, including the creaking doors and the occasionally noisy heating pipes filled with steam.
To an audience overflowing the dining room, he spoke about the Irma’s history during a Cody Culture Club program March 11. Assisting him was Robyn Cutter with the Park County Archives, who’d leafed through years of newspapers and assembled a timeline.
In November 1902, William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody opened the Irma Hotel, named for his youngest daughter. He’d built the hotel as a commitment to the Burlington Northern Railroad, so it would construct a spur into Cody, Cutter explained. The structure didn’t quite fulfill his dream.
“Because Buffalo Bill lacked the financial resources, the grandeur wasn’t affordable,” she said, yet the hotel was considered luxurious for its remote location.
The two-story building offered 8-10 guest rooms, a bar/billiard room with the famous cherrywood bar, a dining room, kitchen, registration/lobby, office, barbershop and bathrooms at a cost of $80,000. The sandstone came from George T. Beck’s quarry that eventually became Beck Lake, and the Cody Lumber Co. supplied the framing. The two striking architectural features were the wraparound porch and second-story balcony.
Initially, nonpaying family and guests occupied about two thirds of the rooms, at an estimated annual loss of $6,000, Cutter said.
“That’s still going on today,” Darby quipped.
Pointing to the ceiling, Darby said a beam from Bethlehem Iron runs from north to south above the dining room. He noted that the original steam pipes heat the hotel.
“They do work. They do make noise,” he said.
In 1903, the dining room was remodeled to enhance its appeal, and monogrammed crockery was ordered, Cutter said. Two years later, electricians finished wiring the hotel.
The room rate was a minimum of $1 per day in 1910, the year that renowned Western author Owen Wister stayed at the hotel. The next year, Cutter said, the Irma’s freight vehicle was used to haul 100 pounds of dynamite up the North Fork to blow up a log jam and save a bridge that was critical for tourist travel.
When financial hardships befell Cody in 1913, he deeded the hotel to his estranged wife Louisa. She oversaw renovations, which included a sheet-metal ceiling added to the bar/billiard (later dining) room. At one time, Cutter said, bullet holes in the ceiling made by rowdy clientele were patched with Wyoming license plates.
Prohibition dampened the bar business, but liquor was served in a back room, said Darby, who noted that there were 30 stills for making alcohol up the North Fork.
After Louisa died in 1921, the new owners, Pearl and Henry Newell, didn’t take over until 1925. They launched a major remodeling project, added the dining booths, installed hot and cold running water in the guest rooms, and built the two-story annex on the west.
The Newells also enclosed the wraparound porch in the late 1930s, Cutter continued. Some of the original, remaining, colored Queen Anne windows were later removed and now reside in the Bandanna Room of the Holiday Inn in Cody.
A novel outdoor activity behind the Irma was created in the early 1930s, when Jane Garlow developed the “Yellowstone Links” at the corner of 12th and Beck, an 18-hole miniature golf course, Cutter said. At the opening event, women received a one-pound box of candy, while male players earned a free round.
The Irma sprouted a neon sign in 1935, inspiring similar illumination by other businesses and leading to Sheridan Avenue being dubbed the “Gay Right Way,” she said. Another nickname, “gasoline alley,” derived from the influx of fuel pumps along the main street.
In 1937, a man robbed a couple at the hotel for a haul of about $.30. He went to jail because he couldn’t pay the fine.
When Pearl Newell became a widow in 1940, she continued as sole proprietress until her death in 1964. Warren Cowgill bought the hotel for $175,000 and sold it shortly afterward to Mike Coley. Ruth and Bob Dohse became the owners in 1971.
The Dohses named some rooms after Cody pioneers, and Darby has since changed some of the names to honor more recent notables such as Ernest Goppert, Bobby Edgar, Al Simpson and George Brown.
The Irma Hotel earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places in 1973. A partnership bought the hotel in 1982, and the Darbys took over seven years later.
In the early 2000s, the first New Year’s Eve Ball Drop occurred at the hotel, the biggest and only one in the state, Cutter said.
“I can’t believe New York stole our idea,” Darby joked.
The ball was stolen in a subsequent year but later returned.
Asked if Queen Victoria really gave the cherrywood bar to Buffalo Bill, Darby said he has no proof but suggested people compare photos of Buffalo Bill and Prince Charles and see if they don’t have similar jowls.
