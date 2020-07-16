Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
July 7, 4:28 p.m., 27 Road 6WXE. Vehicle fire, investigated, 2 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 12 minutes.
July 8, 5:57 a.m., 158 Rocking M Trail. Alarm, canceled, 2 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 13 minutes.
July 10, 4:14 a.m., 440 West Yellowstone. Structure fire, extinguished, 6 units and 22 personnel responded. Time in service: 5 hours 16 minutes.
July 10, 10:17 a.m., 440 West Yellowstone. Rekindle, 4 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 43 minutes.
July 10, 12:49 p.m., 440 West Yellowstone. Rekindle, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 11 minutes.
July 11, 4:57 p.m., 100 6WX. Vehicle fire, extinguished, 6 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 3 minutes.
July 11, 5:52 p.m., 189 6WX. Grass fire, extinguished, 3 units and 16 personnel responded. Time in service: 18 minutes.
July 11, 1:40 p.m., 5458 14-16-20 East. Motor vehicle accident. Assisted EMS, 4 units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 50 minutes.
July 11, 4:38 p.m., 39 North Ridge Trail. Single horse trailer fire, extinguished, 6 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 7 minutes.
July 13, 9:33 p.m., 3 Fox Lane. Lift assist, canceled, 2 units and 25 personnel responded. Time in service: 11 minutes.
July 13, 10:56 p.m., 1414 Wyoming Avenue. Smell of smoke, investigated, neighbor had fire in fire pit, 3 units and 25 personnel. Time in service: 34 minutes.
