Saturday, September 26th

Cody

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, 1328 Beck Ave.

Sunday, September 27th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, September 28th

Powell

Big Horn Basin Farmers Market, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Washington Park.

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, September 29th

Cody

Sheridan roadwork update, 9 a.m., Denny Menholt.

307 First BBQ, Wyoming Financial Insurance 720 Allen Ave (outdoor). Cody Auditorium (indoor) if weather is bad. A time for small business owners, employees and families to get together for free drinks and food.

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.