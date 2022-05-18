Throughout western Wyoming, the safety and wellness of the community often begin with some of the hardest-working organizations, those focused on delivering services and programs that offer accessible food and housing, healthcare and mental health support, as well as disaster relief and public safety programs.
As part of its quarterly grant-giving, the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, has announced $466,185 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.
“We’re proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power vice president, Wyoming. “These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we’re honored to support their work.”
The following 13 grants were given to local organizations in western Wyoming:
Cody CAN for the Get Outside! Youth Initiative to encourage health and wellness among youth with a focus on personal wellness, reducing obesity, community building and fun outdoor activities.
Crisis Intervention Services to support 24-hour in-person crisis intervention, a toll-free crisis line, emergency shelter, support groups and a supervised visitation/custody exchange program for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking in Park County.
Crisis Prevention and Response Center to provide emergency financial assistance to victims of crime in Washakie County so they can access safe housing, food, clothing, etc.
First Presbyterian Church of Cody for the Food 4 Kids program to help address food insecurity for Park County District No. 6 school families, with weekend food for elementary and middle school students and supplies for the free food pantry at the high school level.
First Stop Help Center to help provide an emergency hand-up to homeless individuals as well as Fremont County residents experiencing food or financial crisis.
Green River Valley Health Foundation for dental work for local veterans who cannot otherwise afford needed care.
Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital Foundation to replace outdated, non-functioning intraosseous vascular access equipment for the hospital and the three ambulances.
I-REACH 2 to help strengthen workforce development for people with intellectual disabilities or brain injuries through an employee credentialing program with ongoing training and a career pathway to the Direct Support professional workforce.
Military Mobility to help disabled veterans combat PTSD, suicide, depression and the challenges of physical injuries through off-road expeditions and resiliency training in team environments.
South Lincoln Hospital District for a hospital security upgrade, including secure magnetic locks on the acute care unit and emergency room to provide better security for newborns and other patients.
Sublette County Sexual Assault Family Violence Task Force to help connect with victims of sexual assault and family violence and to ensure advocacy and support services.
Western Wyoming Community College for expansion of disability accessible seating in classrooms throughout the Rock Springs Campus to ensure adequate access to education for all students.
Wyoming Senior Citizens, Inc. for in-home respite services through the National Family Caregiver Support Program to enable seniors and people with disabilities to remain living independently in their homes.
