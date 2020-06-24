Joanna Esther Wade Simpson was born June 18, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Cheyenne and Eric Simpson of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces.
Joanna joins sister Isabella Ann Louise Simpson, 3.
Grandparents are Bill and Deb Simpson, Lynn Huddler, and Steve and Terresa Humphries-Wadsworth.
Kane Martin was born 4:36 a.m. June 17, 2020, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Chelsea and Lance Martin of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long.
Kane joins siblings Easton, 5, and Lainey, 2.
Grandparents are Mark and Kelli Martin, and Maryanne Bischoff.
Augustus Jack Wilder was born June 17, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Arie and Cory Wilder of Powell.
He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.
Grandparents are Phil and Jen Klebenstein, and Todd and Debbie Wilder.
Eden Francis Schrepferman was born June 16, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Dawn Blaylock and Paul Schrepferman of Cody.
She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.
Eden joins siblings Teagen Doak, 12, and Mia Blaylock, 8.
Grandparents are Don and Kathy Blaylock, and Steve and Raelene Schrepferman.
Josey Ann Martin was born June 15, 2020, at West Park Hospital to Clarissa and Jordan Martin of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces.
Josey joins sibling Jax, 1.
Grandparents are Carmen L. Rodriguez, Cindy Martin and Bob Martin.
Ella Rae Walton was born June 9, 2020, in Provo, Utah to Coulette and Chase Walton of Provo, Utah.
She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces.
Grandparents are Derrik and Noma Walton, of Cody, Byron and Cynthia Green of Valencia, Calif.
Great-grandparents are Lorretta Derr of Cody, Roger and Sherry Walton of Littleton, Colo., Sharie Lee Green of Arcadia, Calif., and Gerald Eliason of South Jordan, Utah.
