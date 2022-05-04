The Photographic Communications program at Northwest College is pleased to present an evening with renowned fashion and beauty photographer Lindsay Adler. The special event, titled “From Good to Great: What Separates Good Photographers from Great Photographers,” is scheduled for Saturday in the Nelson Performing Arts Auditorium beginning at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission, and this will be an in-person event only.
Adler has risen to the top of her industry as both a photographer and educator. Her presentation will touch on how lights, lenses and other tools necessary for the visual language of photographic images are used to communicate a powerful message. She will also discuss finding your own personal style to help photographers differentiate themselves and move their work to the next level. Along the way, Adler will talk about finding inspiration for memorable images, expressing a concept, and her favorite approaches for creating award-winning photographs.
Based in New York City, Adler’s fashion editorials have appeared in numerous publications including Marie Claire, Numero, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar and more. As a photographic educator, she is one of the most sought-after speakers internationally, and enjoys teaching on the industry’s largest platforms and at its most prestigious events. She has worked with some of the top brands in the photographic and related industries including Canon, Adobe and Profoto. Her client list features NBC, Grey, Edelman, Pat McGrath Labs, Morphe, Saatchi & Saatchi and more.
A clean, bold, and graphic style has become the hallmark of Adler’s work. She is renowned for her creativity and collaborating with designers and stylists to create fresh looks. Her energy and enthusiastic teaching style showcase her excitement to share her passion and knowledge with others, whether it is world-wide through prestigious platforms such as CreativeLive, KelbyOne, and the industry’s largest conferences, or through her video tutorials or her five books.
Adler is honored to have been named a Canon Explorer of Light as well as a Profoto Legend of Light, and the Rangefinder Icon of the Year 2020.
