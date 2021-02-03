The American Legion Auxiliary provides scholarships for girls who will be completing their junior year of high school (including home schooled) to attend the Wyoming Girls State program each year.
The girls apply for these scholarships, then the Auxiliary interviews them and selects delegates and alternates who will be eligible to attend.
The program for 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the program for this year is open to both junior and senior girls.
The Powell Auxiliary Unit sponsors girls from Meeteetse, Cody, Powell, Rocky Mountain High School and Lovell.
For 2021, the sessions will be held on the Laramie County Community College campus June 6-12.
The girls selected to attend will learn about city, county and state government as well as learning patriotism, leadership and social skills.
They mix with other girls from around Wyoming and “run” the fictitious city, county and state government positions for the week (under the guidance of volunteer staffers, volunteer Senators, Representatives and attorney.
The girls write bills to be considered by their Girls State legislature and the ones that pass through the Girls State legislature are sent on to the “real” legislators for their consideration.
The girls are separated into the House, Senate and courts and become much more well-rounded citizens.
College credit and college scholarships are generally available as well.
If you know of a junior or senior girl that may be interested in attending Girls State, have them contact their school counselor or Susan Sironen, local Girls State Chairman at (307) 250-6060. Applications are due by Feb. 15.
The American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary began an effort over five decades ago to devise a means to:
• Educate youth in the duties, privileges and responsibilities of American citizenship
• Give future citizens an opportunity to learn the problems of government in a realistic manner by performing the same duties as real office holders in the everyday world
• Inform them of the rights and privileges of American citizenship
• Instill a deep sense of the personal responsibilities and obligations which this citizenship entails
