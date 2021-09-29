After appearances in Pinedale and Thermopolis, “Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues” returns to Cody for one night only. The performance, which will take place at The Cody Cattle Company on Friday, will feature the stories of some of the most important, yet oft forgotten, women who helped shape Cody history. The performance begins at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 for free appetizers and cash bar. Tickets are $25 and available at codymonologues.com.
“We are so excited to partner with the Cody Cattle Company to present this local favorite,” said the play’s author and director Bethany Sandvik. “Whether it’s the sixth time or the first time attendees have seen the show, the audience will learn something new and enjoy a unique theatrical experience.”
“Famous and Infamous Women of the West: The Cody Monologues” is a one-act play featuring the stories and history of Wyoming women including: author and Cody Enterprise owner, Caroline Lockhart; “Red light district” dames, Cassie Waters and Etta Feeley; the original “Lady Doc,” Dr. Francis Lane; Wyoming First Lady, Lorna Koi Simpson, and Mary Jester Allen, niece of Buffalo Bill and Museum founder. The 90-minute play is told from each individual’s perspective, and whenever possible, in their own words.
The play received an “Honorable Mention” in Fine Arts by the Wyoming Historical Society and features local, professional actors. Portions of the play have also been published in The Best Women’s Monologues of 2019. The Oct. 1 cast includes Bethia Kalenak as Caroline Lockhart, Trish Hennings as Cassie Waters, Ilene Schmeiser, as Etta Feeley, Erin Zagorodney as Dr. Lane, Bethany Sandvik as Lorna Simpson and Lynne Rheinhardt as Mary Jester Allen.
