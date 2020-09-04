Livingston School is trying to add a new program to its P.E. curriculum. Through All Kids Bike, a national nonprofit organization, physical education teacher Emmie Shramm is trying to teach all Livingston kindergartners how to take off the training wheels and pedal their way to freedom.
“Kids go into school and they teach them how to read, how to write, how to do math,” said Jenn Smith, a development specialist for All Kids Bike. “Biking is one other thing that is such a foundational skill that can carry you through life.”
The school must raise $4,000 to take advantage of the program, which provides the school with a curriculum, training for the teachers, 22 bicycles, helmets and a support plan for the next half-decade.
“I feel it is my job, as a PE teacher and outdoor enthusiast, to teach our kiddos not only the skill of riding a bike, but the lifelong enjoyment and health benefits they can get out of biking,” Shramm said on her fundraiser page.
If the fundraiser is successful, Livingston will join Gillette and Lander in having the program. Visit support.allkidsbike.org/glenn-livingston-elementary to donate today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.