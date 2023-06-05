image

Randy Burke’s acryllic painting “Pilot and Index” won the People’s Choice Award at the 58th Annual Cody Country Art League Art Show and Sale.

 Courtesy photo

The Cody Country Art League’s 58th Annual Community Art Show and Sale is currently underway, giving members and nonmembers alike a chance to enjoy hundreds of pieces of artwork.

