The Cody Country Art League’s 58th Annual Community Art Show and Sale is currently underway, giving members and nonmembers alike a chance to enjoy hundreds of pieces of artwork.
The annual show is the one time of the year when non-members are invited to showcase their talents in the Cody Art League, Gallery Director Rene Huge said. The show had a record-breaking number of entries this year, with 364 pieces submitted, Huge said. Of those, 46 were youth entries.
The show was judged this year by Sue Simpson Gallagher of the Simpson Gallagher Gallery, who awarded first, second and honorable mentions in eleven categories for both professional and amateur artists, along with major awards and youth honors.
Best of Show went to Phil Anthony for his mixed media piece called “A String of Millefiori Beads”. This over-sized creation incorporates hand-painted eggs and antler bones designed to emulate the original Millefiori trade beads strung on a copper wire necklace and displayed in a giant handmade wooden box.
The art league’s first ever Youth Best of Show honor went to Dean Jeffers for a handmade guitar known as “000Guitar.”
The Pinnacle Bank Award went to Thermopolis artist Jocelyn Gardner for her acrylic painting “Somewhere Road.”
The Treasured Memories Award was given to Cody artist Barbara Rountree for her scratchboard entry called “Midnight Snack.”
Stephanie Rose received the Brad, Yancy and Bliss Bonner Family Award for her landscape oil painting
“Willow Song.”
The People’s Choice Award went to Randy Burke for his acrylic painting “Pilot and Index” featuring a snowy view of bison with Pilot and Index peaks looming large as the backdrop.
Susan Bishop won the Fern Bath Award for her colorful alcohol ink painting “In the Aspens.” The Fern Bath Award is given to artists who participate in the show and also volunteer throughout the year at the Art League.
The Emerging Artist Award was presented to Sloane Asay for her painting “Lime Kiln Lighthouse.”
A total of $6,000 in prize money was awarded to participating artists, Huge said.
The exhibit will be up until June 13, Huge said. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is located next to the Cody Visitors Center and Cody Country Chamber of Commerce at 836 Sheridan Avenue. It is free and open to the public year-round and hosts a large collection of regionally local artwork and gifts.
The Cody Country Art League is a non-profit organization supporting both amateur and professional artists who reside in Wyoming and Montana. The league provides gallery space and art classes for artists of all abilities and ages.
Below are the first and second place winners in each of this year’s youth and adult award categories:
Youth
12
and
under:
Two-dimensional
First place – Amethyst Hartley – “God’s Wonders” – watercolor
Second place – Cade Christensen – “Mischief in the Mushrooms” – watercolor
Three-dimensional
First place- Paityn Triplett – “Flower Dreams” – mixed media
Second place- Blake Wood – “Copper Bracelet” – copper
Youth
13-18:
Two-dimensional
First place – Sophia Petrie – “The Old Man” – pencil
Second place – Olivia Goldbach – “DeeDee” – watercolor
Three-dimensional
First place – Quincy Barhaug “Wrought Iron” – iron
Second Place (tie) – Kolten Goldsby “Damascus Petty Knife” – mixed media
Second Place (tie) – Devon Barhaug “Cutting Board and Knife” - mixed media
Adult
categories:
Amateur Mixed Media
First Place – Connie Holland - “A Stick is not just a Stick”
Second Place – Cindy Aune – “Crescendo”
Professional Mixed Media
First Place – Nora Wells – “Blues”
Second Place – Maggie Bassett – “Untamed”
Amateur Bronze and Sculpture
First Place - Jeff Bales - “Highlander”
Second Place – Ron Ogletree - “Beau”
Professional Bronze and Sculpture
First Place – Tanner Loren – “Last to Lead his People”
Second Place -- James Marsico – “The Old Timer”
Amateur Graphite, Pen, Ink, Drawing
First Place – Diana Barton – “The Smith Mansion”
Second Place – Stephanie Manuele – “Otter”
Professional Graphite, Pen, Ink, Drawing
First Place – Austin Ratzlaff – “Buffalo Bill”
Second Place – Barbara Rountree – “Safe in the Night”
Amateur Pastel
First Place – Lisa Sheets Kealey - “Autumn Waltz”
Second Place – Paula Dimler – “Hydrangea Extravaganza”
Professional Pastel
First Place – Deanna Matteson – “Paint Rock Creek”
Second Place – Louise Payovich – “Plein Air #17”
Amateur Watercolor and Water-based Media
First Place – Bobbie Brown – “Touch of Autumn”
Second Place – Shirley J. Benson- “Log Cabin in Wyoming”
Professional Watercolor and Water-based Media
First Place – Brooke Malia Mann – “The First Garden”
Second Place – Rebecca Weed – “Horse Butte – Montana”
Amateur Photography
First Place – David A. Kuck – “Foxy Lady”
Second Place – Linda Smith – “Sailboats at Sunset”
Professional Photography
First Place – Kate Richardson – “Wyoming Landscape”
Second Place – Shawn Stewart – “Waxwing Take-Off”
Amateur Ceramics
First Place – Candy Olberding – “Dr. Seuss for Tea”
Second Place – John Moore – “Wyoming License Plate Teapot”
Professional Ceramics
First Place – Mark Kronfuss – “Ceramic Fissure”
Second Place – Jesse Dzikowicz – “Bear with Fish”
Amateur Woodworking
First Place – Ted Richmond – “Barn Owl”
Second Place – Casey Sheets – “Amber Waves”
Professional Woodworking
First Place – Dave Haak – “Chessboard #1”
Second Place – Gary Lehnhoff – “Golden Crowned Kinglet”
Amateur Fiber Arts
First Place – Irene “Rene” Soucek – “Stories”
Second Place – Piper Fennimore – “Sage Garden”
Professional Fiber Arts
First Place – Lyn Foley – “Butterfly”
Amateur Potpourri
First Place -Ted Harvey and Piper Fennimore – “Mountain Goat in Handmade Frame”
Professional Potpourri
First Place – Timothy Mazet – “Circus”
Second Place – Hazel Koltes – “The Death Garden”
Amateur Oil and Acrylic
First Place – Michael Hansen – “On the Hook”
Second Place - Jackie Onstead- “Evania, Age 6”
Professional Oil and Acrylic
First Place – Randy Burke – “North Fork Herd”
Second Place – Paul Kethley – “Ned, What does Bein’ Woke Mean?”
