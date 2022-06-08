Roughly 30 people who were otherwise unable to receive affordable dental care had the opportunity for a free cleaning or multiple fillings or extractions on Friday.
For the sixth year in a row, Taylor Dental did its annual free dental care day. In years prior they have been able to get around 60 people on the free day.
Dr. David Taylor, alongside his son Dr. Eric Taylor, aim to help the community with a day for anyone to access free dental care.
“There is a group of people that are undeserved with jobs that don’t have dental insurance,” Dr. David Taylor said. “That’s where the idea came from, a real need in Cody.”
On the free day he offers two fillings, two extractions, or a cleaning, but will do more if a patient needs it. Dr. David Taylor has been in the community for 36 years.
The free day started with the idea of being able to pay back the community.
Medicare will serve children with dental care, but not anyone 18 and older, which means there is often no chance to save a tooth.
Taylor Dental is not doing this by itself. In past years a handful of volunteers have come in to help with dental work or other things in the office. They have also received donations of food and water from Albertsons and Blairs for the staff and patients. Dental supplies like gauze and filling material from different medical supply companies have been donated as well.
Taylor Dental hopes to continue to offer the community the opportunity to have dental care for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.