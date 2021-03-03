It’s a Friday night in February, and in Meeteetse, that means just about the entire town is at the school watching the Longhorns duke it out on the basketball court with their biggest rivals, the Burlington Huskies.
The night’s emcee and DJ, Shane Ogden, trots over with a towel in hand when referee Tony Hult stops the game and points at something on the edge of the court impossible to make out from the stands. Dressed in a white polo shirt and jeans – it’s white-out night – the superintendent of the Meeteetse school district gets on his hands and knees to wipe up a puddle of water.
“We had a big snow when (maintenance director) Ryan (Schaefer) was gone and I went to the school early because we knew we’d have a delayed start,” said school secretary Lori Moody. “I walked up the hill and there’s Mr. Ogden, running the sweeper and the front-end loader, trying to clean up the snow. There’s [principal Scott] McBride shoveling, just trying to get everything open.”
Most administrators in most schools in most places in the country aren’t also the landscapers, cooks, PA announcers, athletic directors, assistant middle school basketball coaches, bus drivers and teachers of a special Fridays-only baking class. They don’t go to every game or every concert.
Since Ogden came to town five years ago he’s done all that and more. Since McBride arrived three years later, he’s embraced the same ethic.
McBride stands off the side of the stands, mop in hand. The principal of the Meeteetse school follows spectators up the edge of the court, cleaning up the salt and snow they track in on their shoes. Tonight will be an earlier night for McBride, who also serves as the athletic director for the school. He’ll be home sometime around 9.
He walks into the school each morning around 7:15. On a day without school board meetings or athletic contests (he and Ogden never miss a game), he walks back out at 5 in the afternoon. On the long days, the sun has long since given way to the moon when he leaves for the final time. A schedule like that could tear a lot of families apart. For McBride’s, it’s just how things are done, just as they have been done for the last two decades he’s worked in education, though the Meeteetse school is a little different from what they’re accustomed to.
“Typically, even though I have ball games or a board meeting, I’ll have an hour or two I can run home, spend like a half hour to 45 minutes with my family, get something to eat, chat with them for a little bit, see how their day went or how practice went, and then I’ll be back,” McBride said. “My wife has gotten to the point of, this is what I do.”
New leadership
Lori Moody has deep roots in Meeteetse. A fifth-generation resident, the newly minted school secretary can pick out family members in yearbooks from the 1930s. A product of the school herself, she doesn’t remember any time when the top-ranking administrators did as much as Ogden and McBride.
“Someone was telling me, ‘I’ve never seen our principal and our superintendent participate in so many things before.’ I looked back, and we’ve never had that either,” Moody said. “They love all the kids like they’re their own and treat every kid like they’re their own.”
Ogden’s schedule isn’t that different from anyone else’s. He wakes up before the sun rises to teach a religion class out of his home, then heads to the school to: sit in on Zoom meetings; say, “Ew, mayonnaise!” every time a student asks for the condiment in the lunch line; turn his office into a screaming space; jump on a lawnmower or behind a shovel; then for fun, he grabs the microphone in the gym to introduce the starting lineups for that night’s basketball games.
Of course, he doesn’t want any credit for doing everything he does. Neither does McBride. Both of them will immediately point to every other staff member, those who are coaches, who collect tickets and make sure every student has their needs met.
“You could ask around and you would never be able to know everything the adults in this building do for our kids and for our community because no one is going to talk about what they did,” Ogden said. “They’re not going to talk about, ‘I bought basketball shoes for a couple of the kids,’ or, ‘I made sure they had money when they were going out so they could get dinner and not just sit on the bus.’”
McBride and Ogden don’t see what they do as being unusual, administrator or not. To them, it’s being good stewards of taxpayer money. More importantly, it’s doing right by the kids they’re charged with educating, the children that have become like their own.
“Just like when we were talking about football and I said, ‘That’s my boy!’ I could have said that at any play and felt that it was true,” Ogden said, his voice cracking with emotion. “I would have felt very comfortable saying, ‘That’s my boy’ about any of those kids, because I love them, and they really are my kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.