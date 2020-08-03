An in-person Wyoming Game and Fish Hunter Education Course is being offered this month at the Park County Fairground’s Homesteader Hall in Powell.
Classes will be conducted over a two-week period on Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings beginning Monday and finishing Aug. 14. Classes will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m. each of these days.
This course is provided for anyone 10 years of age or older and participants must attend all six class sessions and pass the final exam to complete the course and receive their Hunter Safety Certificate. The class is limited to a total of 20 students and there is a course fee of $10 per student. The Course Fee will be waived for any Wyoming Outdoorsmen Member or their Minor Children.
Don’t miss out on this last Wyoming Outdoorsmen sponsored Hunter Education Course to be held prior to the 2020 Hunting Season. To register for the course, go to the Wyoming Game and Fish Website and click on the education tab to find this course.
