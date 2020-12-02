A week after the Christmas Stroll, another of Cody’s annual holiday season events is going ahead, albeit with limitations.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West will be free to enter 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Those who visit may enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes – not to mention two free days to explore the Center’s five museums.
Masks are required for all museum visitors over the age of 3 due to the public health order in place.
Museum spokesman Levi Meyer said there is also an opportunity for attendees to give.
“We encourage families attending to share the holiday spirit by contributing to the collection boxes that will be stationed at our front door entrance,” he said.
Non-perishable food items will be distributed through Cody food pantries and new, packaged toys will be distributed through Toys for Tots.
Santa Claus will also make multiple appearances, including 2-4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Meyer said in an effort to ensure social distancing, the Holiday Open House will not feature performance groups this year.
“The Center of the West keeps the health and safety of our visitors and staff top-of-mind, and is following CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing surfaces frequently,” Meyer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.