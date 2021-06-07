Absaroka Senior Living has big plans for a grand re-opening event and the public is invited.
The indoor/outdoor family-oriented celebration is 4-7 p.m. Friday. The event will begin with a color guard presentation and the national anthem. Mayor Matt Hall, the Cody Chamber Ambassadors and new owners from Compass Senior Living will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Absaroka will serve food prepared by its dining services team, led by Rodney Van Pelt, who has been the dining director for seven years. His two sidekicks, Steve and Patty, have been preparing meals for residents since 2003.
“We will have food stations outside and inside the community so guests can freely walk about the property,” Van Pelt said. “We want the public to feel welcome and enjoy our beautiful building and grounds.”
Absaroka is also planning a beer garden, wine station, sodas and more.
“In addition, our team will set up a scavenger hunt rewarding those that find our hidden treasures,” said Rebecca Deal, business office director. “I love to participate in events like this, we have so much fun pulling it all together.”
Activity coordinator Lisa Sanstead develops projects for the residents to participate in as well.
“We have a lively group of folks that play a big part in making this an awesome place to live,” she said. “They keep us on our toes with skits, games and more. I think they have more energy than I do.”
Music will be performed during the event, including Craig Olsen and Tristan Eggener from the Northwest College music department.
“We’re also roping in the ‘cowboy cooks’ that serve the best cobbler and fireside coffee in town at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, “ said Paul Cannizzaro, maintenance director. “I can see they are going to keep me busy getting all this set up, but if I can have some of that cobbler, it’s worth it.”
Canizzaro is in charge of keeping Absaroka in tip-top shape, along with the housekeeper.
