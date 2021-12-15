Concertgoers will no doubt remember summer 2019 when country music star Clint Black performed in Cody. They’ll also recall that he shared the stage with singer-songwriter Craig Campbell, “the good ol’ down homeboy who grew up playing his mother’s piano and singing in church.”
This Friday night, Campbell returns to Cody, bringing his “smooth chops and hot-blooded stage presence” with him. Performing in concert at the Cody Auditorium, the doors open at 5 p.m., and the show kicks off at 6 p.m. when Powell’s own Justin Baxter takes the stage. Ticket prices are four VIP seats with VIP bar, $200; $45 each for seats in the first two rows; $35 for seats in rows 3 – 18 and $25 for general admission standing. Food and a cash bar are available. For tickets, call or text Courtney Hooper at (307) 272.6982; tickets are available at the door, too.
Fans are sure to recognize Campbell’s hits “Keep Them Kisses Coming,” “Outta My Head,” “Fish,” “Outskirts of Heaven” and more. Hailing from Lyons, Ga., his idols in country music were Travis Tritt and Randy Travis. Eventually, he played with the hottest country music stars in the business including Luke Bryan and Tracy Byrd before setting out on his own.
As one writer put it, “In a world fueled by the smoke and mirror act of overnight success, Campbell has long been admired for his patience and persistence on the road less traveled. A consistent balancing act of traditional values and modern industry trends, Campbell is also considered by many to be one of the most talented yet under the radar stars, across all genres…”
“In 2018, I began to record and produce music my way, and that includes things I’ve never done before like playing piano and producing,” Campbell says.
As he created and produced his own songs, he learned a valuable lesson.
“From now on, I’m not gonna even entertain the idea of recording any song if it doesn’t give me chills,” he said. “I have to be proud of it. I have to answer for it, and it has to get me fired up.”
That sentimentality has led Campbell to venues all over the country – and the fans love it.
“You definitely deserve to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry family.” “You have one of the best voices in country music today.” “You guys killed it last night!! I’m still in awe over the stellar performance.”
For more information, check out Campbell’s website at craigcampbell.tv.
